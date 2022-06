New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge added another home run to his MLB-leading tally Sunday with a three-run blast to walk-off the Houston Astros in the 10th inning. Judge, 24, now has 28 home runs on the season — six more than any other player in MLB — and the Yankees have already won 10 times with walk-offs. On Sunday, his 417-foot shot into the bullpen in left center field gave New York a 6-3 win.

