Indonesian leader to travel to Russia, Ukraine

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Indonesian President Joko Widodo , center, gestures during a joint press conference with Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, left, and Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Hadi Tjahjanto, right, after an inauguration ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Indonesia's president Joko Widodo announced a Cabinet reshuffle Wednesday, replacing key economic ministers with the aim to revive sputtering growth and stabilize national cooking oil shortage and price hike. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planning to meet the leaders of Russia and Ukraine following the Group of Seven summit in Germany later this month.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Wednesday that Widodo will travel to Kyiv and Moscow after attending the G-7 summit in the Bavarian village of Elmau on June 26-27.

“The president’s visits shows his concern for the humanitarian issues, trying to contribute to dealing with the food crisis caused by the war and its impact that is felt by all countries, especially developing and low-income countries,” Marsudi said.

Widodo in April officially invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a summit of leading rich and developing nations, known as the Group of 20, on the resort island of Bali. He said the gathering will be a catalyst for the world recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the war in Ukraine.

