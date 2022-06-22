ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers Store Owners Lose Money

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYonkers is an old city with the equivalent infrastructure. As a result, repair and replacement is inevitable. Getty Square has become a hub of evening excavation to replace old gas lines and enhance the underground systems. Work crews begin in the evening and labor late into the night. At...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WestfairOnline

Changes in final phase of Yonkers public housing redevelopment

Changes are in the works for Phase 6 of the $296 million master plan to redevelop the Cottage Place Gardens public housing complex in Yonkers that dates from 1945. The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) and The Community Builders Inc. have already completed the first four phases of the project with Phase 5 currently under construction.
YONKERS, NY
multihousingnews.com

$121M NYC Affordable Housing Community Opens

Peninsula 1B is the first residential building to open at the former site of the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center. Gilbane Development Co., Hudson Cos. and Mutual Housing Association of New York have celebrated the opening of the $121 million Peninsula 1B affordable housing development in New York City. The 183-unit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Fruchthandlers sell Bronx multifamily properties for $169M

In one of the year’s biggest multifamily market deals in the Bronx, Ephraim and Eli Fruchthandler sold two buildings to Mendel Kaff for a combined $169 million, property records show. The Fruchtlanders’ Lineage Properties sold the multifamily buildings at 2001 Story Avenue in Unionport and 883 East 180th Street...
BRONX, NY
The Superficial

Why Aren’t There Any Walmart Stores in New York City?

New York is the city that never sleeps. The that New York City has both in America and other countries is nothing to scoff at. New York City has the largest population than any other city in the country, there are more than 8.3 million people living in this city. And as Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States, it only makes sense that there must many stores in the most densely populated city, right? But apparently, that is not the case. A city which is the capitalist hotspot of the country, doesn’t have enough stores of the largest retailer in the world, why is that? Why aren’t there any Walmart stores in New York City? These are the questions for which you’ll find answers in this article.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yonkers, NY
Cars
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
Yonkers, NY
Business
thehudsonindependent.com

A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

More than a dozen rivertown cyclists and as many members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered in the shade of the traffic island at the opening of Millard Avenue at Broadway in Sleepy Hollow to commemorate his passing ten years ago while bicycling home from his work as a chef at the Guadalajara restaurant a few miles up Route 9. He was 30 at the time.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
hamlethub.com

Red Cross helps Stamford family after fire on Main Street

The American Red Cross is helping one family – two adults – after a fire today on Main Street, Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Melissa Hunter, Nour Al Zouabi, Susan Shaw, and Mary Griffith. The Red Cross also provided...
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Vehicles#Yonkers Bid
WestfairOnline

Rockland doctor accused of diverting funds from bankrupt clinic

A U.S. bankruptcy trustee has sued a Rockland doctor for allegedly diverting funds from a Bedford Hills medical practice before seeking bankruptcy protection. Trustee Mark S. Tulis is demanding that Dr. Jyotindra Shah return $120,000 to Amari Medical Scarsdale P.C. for the benefit of its creditors, in a June 21 complaint filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, White Plains.
BEDFORD HILLS, NY
hamlethub.com

Home for the Brave opens Annex in downtown Bridgeport

Homes for the Brave (HFTB) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its offerings by adding an Annex in downtown Bridgeport, CT. The Homes for the Brave Annex officially opened on June 22, 2022 with a Ribbon Cutting and Open House. The Annex will serve area Veterans, and their...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer Invites Job Seekers to Transportation Career Job Fair June 30

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is encouraging prospective employees to participate in the County’s transportation careers job fair. The daylong event will feature a morning session from 10am to 12pm open to Minority and Women Owned Businesses (MWBEs) and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses. The afternoon session will offer information on careers in transportation.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

110 Luxury Apartments Ready For Tenants In Jersey City (PHOTOS)

A brand new luxury apartment building has landed in Jersey City. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 829 Garfield Ave. will be held Wednesday, June 22. Two- and three-bedroom units start at $2,750. Each kitchen boasts GE stainless steel appliances, black quartz countertops and dual-tone cabinetry. Bathrooms have radiant heated flooring and glass shower enclosures in the primary en-suites, with soaking tubs as an alternative.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Truth About Cars

New York City Tragically Continues Crushing Motorcycles

Despite a change in leadership, New York City has continued to confiscate and destroy motorcycles officials have deemed illegal. Pioneered by ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio (formerly Warren Wilhelm Jr.), the practice has been continued by Eric Adams. In fact, the new mayor was so enthusiastic about the trend that the city held a press event where a bulldozer crushed over one-hundred bikes as he waved a checkered flag — effectively turning them all into garbage in a matter of seconds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Deb Halsey Real Estate

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Deb Halsey...
GREENWICH, CT
W42ST.nyc

Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars

Big Brother is watching you! Subway car cameras are set to be installed amid growing security concerns, while on the roads, a proposed expansion of a successful city surveillance program would ask New Yorkers to report each other for parking violations.  City Council Member Lincoln Restler is calling for the potential expansion of the Citizens […] The post Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vigourtimes.com

Crazy NYC rental market fuels lines to see tiny apartment

It’s a snapshot of the horror that is now the NYC rental market. A mob of apartment hunters recently lined up and waited more than an hour — street-side and up several flights of stairs — to view a 371-square-foot, one-bedroom, third-floor walk-up listed for $2,337.39 in the East Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 84 Residences at Williamsbridge Gardens in Williamsbridge, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Williamsbridge Gardens, a pair of eight-story residential buildings at 713 East 211th Street and 718 East 212th Street in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by MHG Architects and developed by L+M Development Partners, the structures yield 170 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 84 units for residents at 40 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $132,400.
BRONX, NY
stupiddope.com

Ask Us Anything About How To Get A New York Cannabis License

The NY cannabis industry is in high gear, and entrepreneurs are eager to jump in, but the challenges are much greater than in other industries. Jeffrey Hoffman, Esq. and Pam Chmiel, a cannabis marketer, will host a networking event and moderate an audience Q&A to demystify the laws and regulations shaping NY’s marketplace.
ECONOMY
i95 ROCK

Violin Scammers Spotted in Danbury’s Whole Foods Parking Lot

Imagine, you're running through your daily "to-do" list, stopping at one store after another. You've already hit the mall to get a gift card for you niece and you grabbed a pair of sneakers for your son. Next, it was a trip to the dry cleaners and then you did your food shopping. You've spent hundreds of dollars already and you're not done, you need to get gas on your way home.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Boater Safety Notices For Candlewood Fireworks Show

On Saturday June 25th, 2022 (Rain Date June 26th, 2022) normal boating traffic in the area of Danbury Bay will be disrupted due to the Annual Danbury Volunteer Fireman’s Fireworks Display. All boats entering Danbury Bay will be stopped for a safety inspection. These inspections will only take a...
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy