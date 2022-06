PORTLAND, Ore. — As temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend, there are several places you can go in the Portland metro area to keep cool. In Multnomah County, several locations will be open until 8 p.m. through the weekend to help people stay cool. That includes the Holgate Library, the Central Library, and the Gresham Library.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO