The San Marino City Club recently hosted its La Gran Fiesta event at the Old Mill in San Marino on Tuesday, June 7. “This is the oldest industrial commercial building in the area; it was built in the 1800s and so being at a historical building sets a venue that is incomparable to the area,” Chairman of La Gran Fiesta George Romero said. “This event has been going on for over 60 years and it got cut off by COVID, and we thought we couldn’t fill the place but, boy, the people love it — we sold out.”

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO