Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school shooting: Resident criticizes inaction, 'woke' Democrats during Texas hearing on public safety

By Lawrence Richard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas resident criticized state lawmakers during a public hearing Tuesday night for what he claimed what a lack of a response in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Bradley Hodges scolded the lawmakers after the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans had convened for 12...

The Associated Press

Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting

DALLAS (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s police chief was put on leave Wednesday following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said that...
CBS DFW

Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo placed on leave

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell announced on June 22 that the district's police chief Pete Arredondo was placed on administrative leave. The decision comes almost one month after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. In a statement, Dr. Harrell said that despite initially expressing that the district would wait for the investigation into the mass shooting to be complete before "making personnel decisions," Arredondo was still placed on leave. "Today, I am still without details of the investigations being conducted by various agencies. Because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I will receive the results of the investigations, I have made the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave effective on this date," said Harrell. Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police for now.
CBS DFW

Uvalde Mayor: Robb Elementary School to be demolished

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says Robb Elementary, the school where 21 people died in a shooting in May, will be demolished.The Mayor said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he spoke with Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and said it was his 'understanding' that it will be demolished. The Mayor did not specify when this would happen. 19 students and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary on May 24. The school has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Uvalde is a town of some 16,000 about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 75 miles from the Mexican border.   During a Texas Senate hearing Tuesday morning, Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, testified there were enough officers on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. However, McCraw told Senators it took one hour, 14 minutes, and eight seconds for officers, who were waiting in a hallway, to confront the shooter.Click here for more on the Uvalde School shooting. 
