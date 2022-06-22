Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center to transfer management of hotDesks locations to local operators

EASTON — Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC) announced Tuesday it is transferring its hotDesks locations to local operators effective July 1, 2022. Originally created in 2013 to meet the needs of entrepreneurs on the Eastern Shore, hotDesks provides access to co-working spaces and conference facilities, as well as entrepreneur and innovation training.

Each hotDesks location will now be managed by the following local operators:

The Chestertown location will be run by the Kent County Economic Development office.

The Denton location will be run by Downtown Denton Main Street.

The Salisbury location will be run by Jeremy Heslop of Omni Tech Pros.

“We are proud of the service we have provided to entrepreneurs on the Eastern Shore, but feel the time is right to let local operators take over,” said Mike Thielke, executive director of ESEC. “These organizations have their hands on the pulse of their respective business communities and are well equipped to meet their needs and provide the best possible services.”

The transition is not expected to affect the day-to-day functions of the hotDesks locations.