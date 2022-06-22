ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, MD

Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center to transfer management of hotDesks locations to local operators

The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygfed_0gI9CYzZ00

EASTON — Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC) announced Tuesday it is transferring its hotDesks locations to local operators effective July 1, 2022. Originally created in 2013 to meet the needs of entrepreneurs on the Eastern Shore, hotDesks provides access to co-working spaces and conference facilities, as well as entrepreneur and innovation training.

Each hotDesks location will now be managed by the following local operators:

  • The Chestertown location will be run by the Kent County Economic Development office.
  • The Denton location will be run by Downtown Denton Main Street.
  • The Salisbury location will be run by Jeremy Heslop of Omni Tech Pros.

“We are proud of the service we have provided to entrepreneurs on the Eastern Shore, but feel the time is right to let local operators take over,” said Mike Thielke, executive director of ESEC. “These organizations have their hands on the pulse of their respective business communities and are well equipped to meet their needs and provide the best possible services.”

The transition is not expected to affect the day-to-day functions of the hotDesks locations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rehobothfoodie.com

SPAIN (Ocean City, Md)

Peter Elias' SPAIN restaurant and wine bar is one of the most beautifully designed eateries in Ocean City. Perched high atop the new Cambria Hotel at the west end of St. Louis Avenue (13 St. Louis), it offers breathtaking views of the Rt. 50 drawbridge, the Ocean City Inlet, West Ocean City, the Inlet end of the boardwalk and even Assateague Island/State Park. That's all nice, but wait til you taste the food and the cocktails!
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles, St. Mary’s part of 31 farms approved in lasted MALPF easements

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 22, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 31 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on June 22. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,682 acres of prime farmland in Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, […]
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

First-ever Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival leaves bold, colorful mark downtown

SALISBURY, Md.- A bright and bold statement was made Saturday afternoon, as the first-ever Salisbury Pride Festival left its mark downtown. “It is so relieving and anxious at the same time to be able to create such a wonderful event for downtown Salisbury that has the possibility of being bigger and larger each year it happens,” Salisbury P-FLAG Executive Director Mark DeLancey said.
SALISBURY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

My Healthy Maryland is looking for volunteers

(WBFF) — A new study is being launched in Maryland to help understand how genes and lifestyle can affect your health and they're looking for volunteers! Dr. Toni Pollin is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She's the co-leader of this study and weighs in on how their findings could help shape the treatments that we receive.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
City
Easton, MD
City
Denton, MD
Local
Maryland Business
City
Salisbury, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: It’s the Traffic

On Tuesday the drive through St.Michaels’ main street at 10:30 am was stopped for a time, then moved slowly; bumper to bumper. It was stop and go traffic all the way through town. Upon reaching the far end of St. Michaels, finally, I saw that the opposing traffic was sitting at Seymour and that cars were wasting gas all the way down the road to Lincoln. The culprits for the standstill? Sidewalk repair and replacement. An entire lane had been blocked off. After shopping at Grauls, of course the gruesome situation replayed itself in the other direction. Traffic is getting worse at the best of times, but the thought of enduring this sidewalk repair for who knows how long would test even the most patient of us.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – June 24, 2022

The Stowaway Motel was built by Bill Carrier in 1956 and occupied the entire ocean block between 21st and 22nd streets. It was the largest motel in Ocean City in the 1960s with 120 units spread throughout three sections. Home to the biggest pool on Motel Row (local kids would sneak in to swim in the summer) and the famous Hide-A-Way Lounge, the Stowaway was a popular place for 30 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eastern Shore#Omni Tech Pros#Esec
progressivegrocer.com

Infarm Plants Newest Growing Center in Maryland

Global vertical-farming company Infarm will drive its U.S. expansion by establishing its third growing center, which is set to be company’s largest facility to date, near Baltimore. In addition to Infarm’s existing vertical farming facility in Seattle and one planned for Austin, Texas, the new Northeast Growing Center will...
COLUMBIA, MD
momcollective.com

4 Best Lavender Fields in the DMV

I think the first time I really started using lavender was when preparing to bring home my first baby. We got our room all ready, complete with a diffuser that I would fill with lavender essential oil. We used it nightly. My husband always kind of rolls his eyes at my use of essential oils, but there is research that inhaled lavender improved the sleep of certain patients.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Cape Gazette

Feeling adventurous? Discover some not-so-local hidden gems

The Cape Region’s eclectic mix of big, busy restaurants; small, tucked-away eateries and rare fine-dining treasures can be a challenge for even the most adventurous diner. But there are some off-the-beaten-path spots that deserve our attention. I know … so many restaurants, so little time! So to make things a bit easier for the dedicated fressers out there, I’ve cobbled together a short list of delights that might make a little drive well worth the time.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Bay Weekly

New Bridge Links WB&A Trails

It’s “huge,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. It’s “fantastic,” said Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Local officials were praising the latest step in connecting a recreational trail from Anne Arundel County to Prince George’s County....
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Three Year Project To Improve Route 1 Announced On Wednesday

On Wednesday DelDOT announced the start of a more than $40 million Route 1 and 16 Grade Separated Interchange project. The project consists of the construction of a grade separation (bridge and entrance/exit ramps) at the intersection of SR 1 and SR 16 near Milton that will replace the current signalized intersection. The project includes elevating SR 1 over SR 16 with new dual bridges to provide free flowing movements in both the northbound and southbound direction, entrance/exit ramps to and from SR 16, turn lanes on SR 16 at the ramp intersections, realignment of the intersection at SR 1 and Deep Branch Road, construction of stormwater management facilities, roadside swales, and installation of lighting.
MILTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks vendor cancelation may have repercussions

A recently signed vendor contract may be in jeopardy after a “somewhat last-minute” cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks show. “As you know, and has been publicized today, the contractor we had for Fourth of July fireworks has backed out on the town at somewhat the last minute. We found out last week,” City Manager Terry McGean said during a City Council meeting Tuesday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair leaders are excited as opening day draws near

HARRINGTON, Del.- With only 28 days until opening day of the Delaware State Fair, officials are hard at work putting together the final touches. The Fair will run in Harrington from July 21st to the 30th. Danny Aguilar, the fair’s Assistant General Manager, says said final preparations include counting ribbons for livestock and exhibits, picking up phone calls, and more. But Aguliar said, that work will pick up even more after the Fourth of July holiday.
HARRINGTON, DE
wnav.com

No Swimming Allowed at Matapeake Beach

Matapeake Beach is currently operating under a health warning. No swimming is allowed because of high levels of bacteria found in the water. Effective June 24, until further notice the site will be under this warning. The water will be tested again with results expected by June 29, according to the Queen Anne’s Health Department.
QUEEN ANNE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Veteran of many city posts leaves Baltimore government

The Scott administration will now look for a third deputy city administrator. After serving five months as deputy city administrator, Chichi Nyagah-Nash is headed for an undisclosed job in the private sector, the Scott administration announced yesterday. A native of Kenya, Nyagah-Nash has been a quiet, well-respected “utility player” around...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
475
Followers
646
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy