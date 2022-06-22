ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second indictment leads to more underage sex charges against Blair

By Special to The DPA
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago

A McMinn County woman previously indicted by the McMinn County Grand Jury on numerous charges related to sexual encounters with minors has been indicted on additional charges.

According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the case began with a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services on Dec. 9, 2021, that indicated Melissa A. Blair, 38, of Englewood, had been having sexual encounters with male juveniles who were students at McMinn Central High School. An investigation immediately began and, as interviews progressed, additional information came to light, as well as additional alleged victims.

The Feb. 15 grand jury indicted Blair on numerous charges and she was booked into the McMinn County Jail and later released upon making a $100,000 bond.

“Our investigation has continued over the past few months, in which additional victims were identified and these cases were presented to the June grand jury (Tuesday), which resulted in the present indictments against Melissa A. Blair.”

The indictments from the June 21 grand jury indictment were a total of 20 counts, including:

  • Three counts of solicitation of a minor
  • Four counts of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means
  • Five counts of patronizing prostitution
  • Six counts of aggravated statutory rape
  • Sexual exploitation of a minor
  • Exploitation of a minor by electronic means

“These new charges are related to nine new confirmed male juvenile victims, related to incidents which occurred from Spring of 2020 through late 2021,” Guy said. “At the time of these incidents involving Melissa A. Blair, the males were between the ages of 15 and 17. It appears in these cases, as before, that Ms. Blair was communicating with the juveniles on social media, arranging meetings with them and trading items for sexual encounters with them. These latest nine victims, added to the nine victims previously discovered before the February grand jury, brings a total number of 18 male juvenile victims in this case.”

Guy said a lot of effort went into this latest round of the investigation.

“I want to again commend our detective staff for the many hours of identifying, locating and interviewing victims and their families, collecting physical and electronic evidence, as well as the many days of putting together the subsequent case file,” he said. “But most importantly we want to offer support and resources to the victims and their parents as we move forward. By contacting the sheriff’s office, the McMinn County Schools Board of Education or the district attorney general’s office, victims and their families can be connected with available resources in coping with these incidents.”

Guy also noted the importance of the school system in the course of this investigation.

“I also want to express my appreciation for the cooperation of Director of Schools Lee Parkison and District Attorney General Steve Crump and his office for their assistance in this case,” Guy said. “We all share a common desire for the safety and welfare of our schools and students.”

A letter from Parkison served on Blair banned her from all McMinn County school properties or any school activities remains in effect.

Guy added that Blair was taken into custody and was booked into the McMinn County Jail Tuesday evening and faces a $1,000,000 bond. The case will be set for upcoming McMinn County Criminal Court.

