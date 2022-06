"Downtown Movie Night" continues in Historic Downtown San Angelo and this Friday, June 24th brings you an extra special Family night event!. In addition to showing another great movie this Friday which is "Encanto", this will be one of their special Family Friday nights and somebody will win a brand new Bicycle which is being given by Republic Service!! Isn't that awesome? They have several of these special Family Friday nights throughout the season and this is one of them.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO