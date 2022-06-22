ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers 'Probably Don't Win' Super Bowl After 2019 NFL Re-Draft

By David Harrison
 4 days ago

With Devin White available in Pro Football Focus' re-draft, they have the Bucs go a different way, and sacrifice a championship in the process...probably.

When Trevor Sikkema left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat to move to North Carolina, he received a lot of trash talk about being a closet Carolina Panthers fan.

That was, of course, said in jest as Bucs fans watched one of their most beloved beat writers leave the market.

Eventually, Sikkema ended up with Pro Football Focus, and in his 2019 NFL Re-Draft, he has unveiled himself to be a true enemy of Tampa by foregoing the Bucs' original pick - linebacker, Devin White - in that year's first round.

Sacrificing quarterback Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl win in the process.

"On one hand, the Bucs probably don’t win their 2021 Super Bowl without Devin White," Sikkema writes in his treacherous manifesto . "Trying to keep things somewhat realistic...the Bucs were just months away from moving on from Gerald McCoy, which means this draft was well before they acquired Ndamukong Suh. Drafting (Jeffery) Simmons instead means they’d have the best young defensive line in football in 2022."

In the actual 2019 NFL Draft Simmons ended up with the Tennessee Titans at No. 19, and in the three years since he's produced one Pro Bowl season while collecting 13.5 sacks including 8.5 this past season.

Instead of winning a Super Bowl, White gets selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 10, and I suppose he watches as his division rival Kansas City Chiefs win back-to-back titles.

We'll have to wait for Trevor's 2020 re-draft to find out for sure who he crowned Super Bowl LV Champions. Though it's probably the Panthers, actually.

As if that wasn't enough, Sikkema can't even let general manager Jason Licht have his Day 2 steal on the roster, sending cornerback Jamel Dean to the Houston Texans with the 23rd overall selection.

All sarcasm aside, Sikkema makes valid points in his re-draft analysis.

And while White has been a spark plug leadership presence on the Buccaneers defense, PFF isn't the only one wondering if the team has truly gotten top-five draft pick value out of the selection.

Criticism surrounding the selection of White started pre-draft when his stock with the team grew, continued at the moment the pick was made, and certainly hasn't stopped since then.

Even with a Super Bowl win.

Of course, drafting Simmons instead of White almost surely means no Ndamukong Suh, which again leads back to the no Super Bowl win following the 2020 NFL Season probabilities.

If you're the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you'll gladly take the Lombardi over the isolated return on Investment stemming from their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

And I imagine most fans of the team would rather have that memory intact, than Jeffery Simmons.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast !

