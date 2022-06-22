Kathy Kolasa: Diet, exercise can help decrease risk of cancer recurrence

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and the best way to protect children from COVID-19. Continue to eat healthy, be physically active and stop the spread!

Q I am a new cancer survivor. I tried before to eat healthy but didn’t do a good job of it. I am now motivated not only to survive but thrive. What should I be doing? JL, Farmville

A I love your attitude — a desire to thrive. There are diet and other lifestyle choices you can make to lower your risk of recurrence. But before I turn this over to Marlee Marlotta, a UNC dietetic intern with an interest in oncology, I want to give a special shout-out to Kathye Bennett-Chambliss, RDN. She has and continues to help many people with cancer not only to “get through” their treatments but then thrive with her wonderful nutrition advice. She also shares her knowledge and expertise with students like Marlee who have spent time with us at ECU Health and care providers. Here is Marlee’s encouragement for you.

In recent years, the number of women who have breast cancer has increased worldwide. In North Carolina, the rate of breast cancer diagnosis is higher than in the U.S., with roughly 137 new diagnoses per 100,000 women. Women who had breast cancer are at an increased risk of recurrent breast cancer and also heart disease.

Eating foods that are part of a healthy diet can help you reach and maintain a healthy weight. A healthy diet for women who had breast cancer is a diet with a variety of fruits, vegetables, beans and other plant-based protein sources and whole grains. You will want to limit the amount of red and processed meats, refined grains and processed foods with added sugars. If you work toward reaching and maintaining a healthy weight, you will decrease the risk of recurrent cancer, as well as other chronic diseases, and improve your overall quality of life. There is no perfect diet that will eliminate the risk of recurrent breast cancer.

Some recent studies suggest that eating foods with soy isoflavones may give added protection. Soy isoflavones are naturally occurring chemical compounds found in soybeans and soybean products such as tofu, edamame, tempeh and soy milk. These studies found that eating at least 10 milligrams of soy isoflavone per day (1.5 ounces of tofu, a quarter cup of edamame, 1 ounce of tempeh, or one and half cups of soy milk) decreased the risk of recurrent breast cancer by 25 percent. Soy isoflavone supplements have not been shown to have the same protective effect. If this is surprising to you, please know that the once-held belief that eating soy might contribute to the development of breast cancer has no evidence to support it.

If you enjoy a glass of wine, beer, or a cocktail in the evening, you will want to discuss the role of alcohol in recurrent cancer. While some experts say that alcohol should be completely avoided, others state that following the 2020-25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans of drinking no more than 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of spirits per day can be part of a healthy lifestyle.

You need to include physical activity in your daily life. Including aerobic activity and strength and flexibility training can lower your risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. If you had chemotherapy, you have an increased risk of heart and bone disease. Physical activity helps women maintain a healthy weight. You should build up to 150-300 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Moderate aerobic exercises include brisk walking, slow jogging, using an elliptical and water aerobics.

Strength training also can reduce your risk of bone fractures. This is of particular concern among women who have gone through menopause, as it is estimated that chemotherapy and other cancer treatments can decrease bone mass. Examples of strength training include weightlifting and resistance exercises, like sit-ups, squats, pushups and bicep curls. A trainer can help you find exercises that meet your level of fitness. You might benefit from balance classes that are offered online and at several locations in Pitt County.

If you experience lymphedema, a type of swelling that happens when protein-rich fluid, also called lymph, builds up in the body when it would usually be drained through the lymphatic system, flexibility exercises might help. Restoring full range of motion to the arm and shoulder where surgery occurred can help increase the flow of lymph and decrease swelling. Examples of flexibility exercises that can improve range of motion include yoga, stretching, and other forms of balance training.

If you need help planning healthy meals that meet these recommendations, meet with a registered dietitian nutritionist who can personalize these guidelines to your specific health goals, budget, lifestyle, food preferences and tolerances, and more. You can also read updated information from the American Cancer Society about living as a breast cancer survivor at https://bit.ly/3QmjrBl. Several of Dr. Kolasa’s students from her Michigan State University days as well as younger colleagues have been instrumental in creating these guidelines.