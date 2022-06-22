ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

James wasn't perfect, but was faithful...

By Sylvia Hughes Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UTow_0gI97Gux00

Then Jesus stopped the crowd and wouldn’t let anyone go with him except Peter, James, and John (the brother of James). Mark 5:37.

Six days later Jesus took Peter, James, and John, and led them up a high mountain to be alone. Mark 9:2

He took Peter and the two sons of Zebedee along with him, and he began to be sorrowful and troubled. Luke 22:37

James was the older brother of John, and one of the inner circle. It’s possible Jesus was building James’ faith because he would be the first apostle to be martyred.

One day when Jesus was teaching, the crowds were pressing in. Jesus saw two empty boats and stepped into one of them. He asked Simon, one of the owners, to push it into the water. Jesus sat down and taught from the boat.

Simon, James and John were washing their nets when Jesus approached. They must have stopped and listened to Jesus teach. After He finished teaching and Jesus had told Simon to go out deeper and drop his nets, James must have been astounded when he saw the net began to break from the weight of all He and John rushed out to help Peter bring them into the nets.

It was from this same spot, Jesus called Andrew, Peter, James and John to follow Him and become fishers of men. Immediately they left their boats and followed Him. From that day forward, James would follow Jesus.

Jesus nicknamed James and John the Sons of Thunder. James and John were passionately loyal to Jesus. So much so that they wanted to call down fire and burn an entire village because they did not welcome Jesus. Perhaps this or similar instances was the reason for the nickname.

At another time, James and John asked Jesus to let them sit on His right hand and His left hand when He came into His Kingdom. The other apostles were outraged when they heard it. It brought about Jesus teaching on being servants and not lording their position over others.

One day as Jesus and His disciples were leaving the temple area, one of them spoke about how magnificent it was. “Do you see all these great buildings?” replied Jesus. “Not one stone here will be left on another; every one will be thrown down.”

Later as Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, Andrew, Peter, James and John came to Him privately and asked when these things would be. His answer was His longest teaching on the end times. Because His disciples were Jews, most of the teaching concerns Israel.

James was one of the three who saw the little girl raised from the dead, saw Jesus transfigured on the mountain and was called aside with Him in the Garden of Gethsemane.

James became a faithful, trusted friend to Jesus. His temper was tamed, but his fierce love and loyalty toward His Lord remained. He, along with the other apostles, became a leader in the early church.

When Stephen was stoned, persecution of believers began. The Book of Acts tells us that all believers left Jerusalem except the apostles. Sometime later, King Herod Agrippa arrested James and had him beheaded. Why James was the one Herod chose we don’t know. Perhaps it was because he still thundered with zeal for Jesus.

One thing that should encourage us as we read the Bible is that the greatest heroes were not perfect human beings. They had faults just like you and me. They may have sinned or made some bad decisions but they repented and carried on.

Failure wasn’t fatal. It was often a source of learning that made them stronger and more determined than ever to complete the job God assigned them.

Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Roe v. Wade ends: Latter-day Saint leaders urge members ‘to protect life and to preserve religious liberty’

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updated a webpage on the topic of abortion. The updated page on the church’s Newsroom website says that as the process unfolds in each state, it is appropriate for church members to join efforts to protect life.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
John
Person
James
BET

OPINION: In The Faith Community, Understanding Reproductive Rights Is Not A Sin

Two weeks ago, I had the honor of joining a small number of faith leaders and elected officials in an intimate conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris on the possibility that Roe v. Wade may soon be overturned by the Supreme Court. Harris has taken up this issue, saying she is very concerned about the potential impact of the Court’s decision striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which came down on Friday (June 24) for millions of women across our nation.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Violent threats against people of faith are the opposite of human rights

For centuries, Catholics have sought to foster a culture of respect for all human life and contribute to the common good for all people in this country. In our great nation, the Catholic Church is renowned for running hospitals and schools, particularly in the inner-city, but Catholics have also been deeply involved in the provision of many other services, such as adoption and foster care, refugee resettlement and migration services, feeding the hungry, supporting low-income housing, and offering comprehensive services in resource centers for pregnant and parenting mothers. These services are offered to everyone of all faiths, or none at all, regardless of their race, immigration status, country of origin.
RELIGION
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
133
Followers
264
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy