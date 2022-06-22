Chowan County tax rate set at 66.5

Chowan County commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve the annual budget, which includes a reduction in the tax rate from 75.5 cents to 66.5 cents per $100 valuation.

The county’s revenues and expenditures for the General Fund – according to the commission-approved budget – will increase to $18,474,906. This is compared to $16,360,259 in FY 2021-2022.

Chowan County’s new total tax valuation countywide is $1,724,648,173. This includes real and personal property also including public utilities and motor vehicles. A property revaluation was recently completed, with appeals ongoing.

The projected revenue from ad valorem taxes (property and motor vehicle) is estimated at $12,417,082, higher than last year’s projected $10,026,536.

Chowan County also anticipates collecting $2,903,445 – or 16 percent – of General Fund revenues from sales tax.

As for expenditures, the budget estimates expenditures for the following departments:

• Public Safety – $4,908,282;

• Education – $4,598,249;

• Government – $3,203,672;

• Human Services – $1,289,686;

• Other Services – $371,567;

• Transfer to Re-Valuation – $100,000; and

• Transfer to Debt Service – $1,810,364.

Many recipients of taxpayer dollars received some sort of increase in allotted funding, with numerous salary increases across the board for county employees. A few expenditure totals, however, remained fairly even with the prior year.

On a more detailed level – broken down by category – approved expenditures are listed below.

Public Safety:

• Sheriff – $1.9 million (last year $1.6 million;

• Chowan County Detention Center – $1.015 million (last year $961,211);

• Central Communications – $695,125 (last year – $613,557);

• Tri-County Animal Shelter – $252,725 (last year $216,421) with $79,903 from Perquimans County and $70,693 from Gates County; and

• Animal Control — $123,911 (last year $101,485).

Education:

• Edenton-Chowan Public Schools – $3.786 million, does not include state or federal monies (last year $3.5 million);

• College of the Albemarle – $400,000 (last year $400,000); and

• Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library – $265,935 (last year $238,875).

Government:

• Maintenance – $549,918 (last year $465,091);

• Administration & Finance – $543,197 (last year – $495,590);

• Tax Collections – $469,442 (last year – $400,264);

• Information Technology – $439,281 (last year – $404,395);

• Register of Deeds – $342,759 (last year – $271,026);

• Elections – $134,551 (last year – $127,233); and

• Land Records – $82,475 (last year – $75,785).

Human Services:

• Social Services — $944,285 transfer from the General Fund (last year – $942,401 transfer);

• Recreation – $584,200 (last year – $529,957);

• Chowan County Cooperative Extension – $217,634 (last year – $196,792);

• Senior Center – $137,150 (last year – $119,433);

• Public Health/ARHS – $86,642 (last year – $86,694);

• Mental Health – $49,709 (last year – $34,925); and

• Veterans Affairs – $20,207 (last year – $18,503).

Other Services:

• Soil & Water Conservation – $153,435 (last year – $131,191);

• Planning – $137,487 (last year – $106,314); and

• Forestry Program – $75,645 (last year – $71,594).

Fire:

• Edenton Fire Service for County Residents – $569,586 (last year – $445,039);

• County Fire Districts – $289,308 (last year – $235,080); and

• Belvidere Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000 (last year – $15,000).

School Capital Reserve Fund:

• Debt Service to John A. Holmes High School Project – $552,602.

Miscellaneous:

• Tourism Development Authority – $186,855 (last year – $181,413);

• EMS Fund – $900,000 with a $1.248 million transfer from the General Fund to cover revenue shortfall (last year – $1.264 million transfer);

• Water Fund – $2.07 million (last year – $1.677 million); and

• Solid Waste Fund – $1.292 million (last year – $1.17 million) with a resident fee increase of $2.75 per month from $15.25 to $18.

Special appropriations include $2,140 to the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, $40,300 to the Edenton-Chowan Partnership (economic development), $18,563 to the senior citizen nutrition program, $9,582 to the Albemarle Commission (economic development) and $750 to the Albemarle Resource Conservation and Development Council (natural resource conservation).

Albemarle Hopeline, Destination Downtown Edenton and the Albemarle United Way all requested funding from Chowan leaders, but according to the budget, none received any.

The county commissioners were allotted an $8,400 increase in salaries and wages from last year. Each commissioner will receive $7,200 yearly and the chair will receive $8,400.

Commissioner Larry McLaughlin offered the motion to approve the final budget as presented.

“On the budget we worked on over the past six weeks, we got very close to revenue neutral or 63 cents [per one hundred] tax rate,” McLaughlin said. “That difference of three and a half cents pretty much represents the increase in salaries that we gave all the employees, that is something that I felt strongly about, as did the rest of the board. I will be happy to vote for this.”

McLaughlin explained that Chowan is competing with other counties to retain employees and that salary increases are “long overdue.”

A full line by line breakdown of the county budget may be found on the Chowan County Finance Department webpage. A hard copy will also be provided to Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.

Other business handled by the board included:

• The board unanimously approved (Tray Taylor motion) a reorganized set of bylaws and appointments for Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees.

• County Manager Kevin Howard addressed two public concerns. Firstly, sediment found in county tap water may be flushed as soon as the fall, given staffing shortages prevented a routine flushing in spring. Second, any new tennis courts built at the new John A. Holmes High School will be accessible to the public, given that an agreement with ECPS is honored.

• There will be no commissioners meeting July 4. The only meeting scheduled in July is for July 11.

