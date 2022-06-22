Edenton Lions celebrate 85 years

The Edenton Lions Club recently celebrated a tremendous milestone – 85 years of service to the community.

In honor of the accomplishment, a banquet was held on June 13 at Edenton Baptist Church, the first for the club in the age of COVID.

Special guests included District Governor Randy Oxendine of the Henderson Lions Club and Hallie White, a 2022 recipient of the Lions Club Scholarship.

“We are here to celebrate this anniversary,” said Club President Jim Hodges. “We have been serving Edenton for 85 years as well as counties throughout North Carolina and internationally.”

During the feast and fellowship, the Lions swore in new officers, acknowledged awards and heard some fine local music – provided by local musician Brian Smith and friends.

A hearty dinner awaited those in attendance. For dessert, a special taste of ice cream was brought forth: Campfire Delight. The s’mores-like flavor had been concocted in Tyrrell County to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the North Carolina 4-H program and won the taste test at the State Fair in 2009.

The main event of the evening, however, was the talk given by a legendary member of the Raleigh Host Lions Club.

Lacy Presnell Jr., who has been a Lion in North Carolina for 72 years, spoke just after dinner concluded. He has previously visited Edenton in the past for speaking engagements and is perhaps the most seasoned of all the club’s members throughout the state.

Presnell, 93, is a veteran of public school service from 1950 to 1983, having served as a teacher, principal, superintendent and the Director of School Planning at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Presnell also spent 12 years assisting with fundraising and school planning consulting. In addition, he was a lobbyist for the North Carolina Retired School Personnel with the General Assembly from 1991 to 2018.

All throughout his journey through the public sector, Presnell has enjoyed a momentous career of civic duty with the Lions Club. He shared some of his stories and wisdom with the assembled crowd at Edenton Baptist last Monday, but one in particular stood out.

“Some years back, a girl named Rachel needed work done to repair a lazy eye so she could go to school. Her grandfathers were told to pay $10,000,” Presnell said. “They had $5,000, but not $10,000. So we at the Raleigh chapter got busy and we contacted the surgeon.”

Presnell said that they managed to get the quote for the entire operation down to just $2,700. The Lions took care of it all and left the family with no debt whatsoever.

“Rachel calls me every birthday to thank us for what the Lions did for her and her family,” Presnell said, looking out to the audience. “No matter where your club is, we are fortunate to be members. We need to be thankful for the opportunity to serve.”

Presnell concluded with a bit of advice: “keep on keeping on serving your fellow man and our blind people.”

His final speaking engagement was in Wake Forest, a few days after his visit to Edenton.

Towards the end of the banquet, the Lions held an awards ceremony to recognize the outstanding achievements of club members.

Craig Miller was awarded Lion of the Year by Co-Presidents Hodges and Earl Willis.

“We have had 10 new members in the last year and a half,” Hodges said. “Craig was instrumental in bringing a lot of them to this club. That’s something we need in service organizations like ours to keep the club going.”

Two new Lions joined the ranks in Edenton as well – Paul Johnson and Keith Miller – both inducted by the seasoned Presnell. Both of whom were sponsored by Miller, a testament to his skill at cultivating new members.

The officer installation ceremony followed soon after.

The new slate of officers for the upcoming year for the Edenton Lions Club is as follows:

• President – John Guard;

• 1st Vice-President – Cabe Speary;

• 2nd Vice-President – Bob Yerger;

• 3rd Vice-President – Henry Smith;

• Secretary – Gloria Maser;

• Treasurer – Lin Scheel;

• Assistant Treasurer – Bill Hicks;

• 1 Year Directors – Lowell Gieseke, Earl Willis, Myron Broadwell;

• 2 Year Directors – Jay Swicegood, Paul Stallings;

• Lion Tamer – Gary Swanner;

• Song Leader – Jack Parker; and

• Co-Tail Twisters – Jack Parker and Ronnie Bass.

Passing the gavel to new president John Guard, Hodges said that the greatest experience he has had with the club is seeing new members joining.

Guard spoke briefly as president before adjourning the gathering.

“A lot of communities are losing their clubs,” Guard said. “Many are getting old and people don’t want to join anymore. I say that’s no excuse. We are going to continue our work.”

