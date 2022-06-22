Conscience should be your guide...

Ever since childhood I have heard the expression, “Let your conscience be your guide.” Yet, I have watched as others judge others for not having a conscience, of following their conscience, and asking how could anyone with a conscience betray themselves and others?

Does your conscience hurt? Do we not allow our conscience to influence our behavior? Unfortunately, it seems to be a reality that while conscience matters only apply to others, they ignore their consciousness. Maybe some are legends in their own minds, with big egos.

The word “conscience” harkens from the Latin word “conscientia,” a direct translation of the Greek “syneidesis.” It is defined as the sense or consciousness of the moral goodness or blameworthiness of one’s own conduct, intentions, or character, together with a feeling of obligation to do right or be good. A faculty, power, or principle enjoining good acts is the part of the superego in psychoanalysis that transmits commands and warnings to the ego.

Our conscience is that still small voice that tells us whether we are right or wrong and what choice may be suitable for our lives. I have often considered 1 Kings 19:11-12 where Elijah was waiting for God’s word in the mountains. “And he said, Go forth, and stand upon the mount before the Lord. And, behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind rent the mountains, and broke in pieces the rocks before the Lord; but the Lord was not in the wind: and after the wind an earthquake; but the Lord was not in the earthquake: and after the earthquake a fire; but the Lord was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice.”

Is God speaking to us in that still small voice, as He did to Elijah through our consciousnesses? If so, why do we not hear Him and let our consciences be our guide? Today, people deny the symptoms of having a heart attack. They also deny any wrongdoings, even after their consciousness convicts them, in that still small voice, that they are doing so.

America was founded as a Christian nation. Over time, America has become what we are today. A place where the ends justify the means and the name of the game is winning at whatever costs. That still small voice, maybe from God, no longer influences who we are and our decisions, affecting everyone. Politicians only want to win without considering right or wrong and following their conscience. Modern-day criminals have no conscience; they take advantage of a failed judicial system. They no longer fear those elected to office to assure public safety and have no consciousness to uphold their oath.

First, we must all face hitting the road by listening to our conscience in everything we do; second, we must train our children to do the same. Third, we must look at ourselves first before condemning others. Lastly, we must hold all elected to office to do the same. Once a God-fearing nation, America’s continued demise and dysfunction depend on listening to consciousnesses.

Let your conscience be your guide, everyone.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.