The important legacy of Leenie Rosenbluth...

Lennie Rosenbluth passed away last week. If you don’t know who that is, you’re not alone but I’m here to tell you why he mattered to so many of us.

Let’s start with his name, Lennie Rosenbluth. They don’t make many Lennies any more and Rosenbluth is a name not often heard down here in North Carolina. Like Friedman, it’s a common name for Jewish folk and not a lot of my kosher brethren stop in the Carolinas on their way to Florida.

Fortunately for all of us, Lennie did stop here on his way to Florida and once again breaking the mold, he returned to Carolina after retirement in the sunshine state. More on that later though.

He was born and bred in New York, the Bronx specifically. This was nearly a century ago in the early 1930s and it was a tough time to be alive.

It could have been harder for sure, he could have been born with more melanin in his skin and he would have been outcast by most on sight. Still, it was during the Great Depression, a guy named Adolph Hitler had just taken over Germany and Jews not named Jesus still weren’t getting much love from gentiles here in America.

Lennie went off military school when most were in high school and, after a significant growth spurt, he had some college basketball options upon graduation. He almost wound up at N.C. State, but fortunately for the Tar Heels, they didn’t offer Rosenbluth a roster spot and Frank McGuire in Chapel Hill did.

When people talk about players in the 50s, I can’t help but question if that person could compete against today’s players. Regardless of sport, the athlete and the way they train is different today.

He was 6’-5” and averaged 26.9 points per game as a Tar Heel. That’s still the record at UNC. An argument could be made that the competition back then wasn’t what it is now, but that doesn’t hold up in the year 1957.

That was the year Frank McGuire, Lennie Rosenbluth and the rest of the Carolina men’s basketball roster went undefeated, including a win against Kansas in the title game. The game went to triple overtime, but the Tar Heels prevailed. In case you question the competition, Kansas had Wilt Chamberlain.

That’s the game that sparked it all. Carolina won a National Championship and the state got a lot of new basketball fans, Dean Smith met Frank McGuire - who would later hire him as an assistant. You know where that story goes.

Lennie left UNC, was drafted in the first round of the NBA and had a brief career before landing in Florida and becoming a history teacher and coach. After retirement, he made his way back to Chapel Hill and could be seen at various games and events around campus.

He will be remembered as a Tar Heel legend and a mensch. I will miss seeing his smile on the sidelines.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.