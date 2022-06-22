James wasn't perfect, but was faithful...

Then Jesus stopped the crowd and wouldn’t let anyone go with him except Peter, James, and John (the brother of James). Mark 5:37.

Six days later Jesus took Peter, James, and John, and led them up a high mountain to be alone. Mark 9:2

He took Peter and the two sons of Zebedee along with him, and he began to be sorrowful and troubled. Luke 22:37

James was the older brother of John, and one of the inner circle. It’s possible Jesus was building James’ faith because he would be the first apostle to be martyred.

One day when Jesus was teaching, the crowds were pressing in. Jesus saw two empty boats and stepped into one of them. He asked Simon, one of the owners, to push it into the water. Jesus sat down and taught from the boat.

Simon, James and John were washing their nets when Jesus approached. They must have stopped and listened to Jesus teach. After He finished teaching and Jesus had told Simon to go out deeper and drop his nets, James must have been astounded when he saw the net began to break from the weight of all He and John rushed out to help Peter bring them into the nets.

It was from this same spot, Jesus called Andrew, Peter, James and John to follow Him and become fishers of men. Immediately they left their boats and followed Him. From that day forward, James would follow Jesus.

Jesus nicknamed James and John the Sons of Thunder. James and John were passionately loyal to Jesus. So much so that they wanted to call down fire and burn an entire village because they did not welcome Jesus. Perhaps this or similar instances was the reason for the nickname.

At another time, James and John asked Jesus to let them sit on His right hand and His left hand when He came into His Kingdom. The other apostles were outraged when they heard it. It brought about Jesus teaching on being servants and not lording their position over others.

One day as Jesus and His disciples were leaving the temple area, one of them spoke about how magnificent it was. “Do you see all these great buildings?” replied Jesus. “Not one stone here will be left on another; every one will be thrown down.”

Later as Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, Andrew, Peter, James and John came to Him privately and asked when these things would be. His answer was His longest teaching on the end times. Because His disciples were Jews, most of the teaching concerns Israel.

James was one of the three who saw the little girl raised from the dead, saw Jesus transfigured on the mountain and was called aside with Him in the Garden of Gethsemane.

James became a faithful, trusted friend to Jesus. His temper was tamed, but his fierce love and loyalty toward His Lord remained. He, along with the other apostles, became a leader in the early church.

When Stephen was stoned, persecution of believers began. The Book of Acts tells us that all believers left Jerusalem except the apostles. Sometime later, King Herod Agrippa arrested James and had him beheaded. Why James was the one Herod chose we don’t know. Perhaps it was because he still thundered with zeal for Jesus.

One thing that should encourage us as we read the Bible is that the greatest heroes were not perfect human beings. They had faults just like you and me. They may have sinned or made some bad decisions but they repented and carried on.

Failure wasn’t fatal. It was often a source of learning that made them stronger and more determined than ever to complete the job God assigned them.

Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.