ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

EU seeks to heal, bring back nature with landmark law

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2rgl_0gI96iTO00
Logged trees are seen after logging at one of the last primeval forests in Europe, Bialowieza forest, Poland August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission will on Wednesday propose legally binding targets to restore nature across the EU, in an attempt to recover plunging wildlife populations and repair degraded habitats.

European Union environment policy chief Virginijus Sinkevicius told Reuters the proposal would require EU countries to collectively restore nature to 20% of EU land by 2030, and meet individual targets for certain habitats and species.

"Nothing can replace ecosystem services that the oceans provide, our soils or our forests," he said in an interview.

The EU has put its climate change targets in law, but not yet those to protect nature.

The law would lay down binding goals to increase farmland bird populations, reverse the decline of pollinators, and restore 25,000 km (15,500 miles) of rivers to flow along their natural courses by 2030. Countries will have to produce national plans to contribute to the EU-wide aims.

Intensive farming, forestry and urbanisation are fuelling the degradation of natural habitats. Most of Europe's protected habitats and species have a negative conservation status, and a third of bee and butterfly species have declining populations.

The EU proposal, which has been delayed twice, will need approval from the European Parliament and EU countries - some of whom have sought to delay or roll back sustainable farming measures, citing the Ukraine war's impact on global food supply. read more

Sinkevicius said the global food crisis was caused entirely by Russia blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, while failure to stop the degradation of nature would ultimately diminish Europe's farming abilities.

"If we lose soil fertility, if soil erosion and degradation continue, that is going to be a major impact on our agricultural output," he said. Soil erosion already costs Europe around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) a year in lost agricultural production.

Economic activities like farming would not be banned on land where nature restoration measures are rolled out, under the EU law.

Laura Hildt, policy officer at the non-profit European Environmental Bureau, called the law a "huge opportunity" to address wildlife loss and climate change, but said only substantial nature restoration should count towards the targets.

"It's great to have an overarching target. But that needs to be filled with the right measures rather than with a whole bunch of weak things that aren't likely to bring about change," she said.

($1 = 0.9494 euros)

Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

KYIV, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia summoned the European Union's ambassador in Moscow on Tuesday, fuming over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine. On the ground...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Law#Natural Habitats#The European Commission#The European Parliament
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Sporting News

'My 13-year-old daughter asked to leave because she was terrified'

“The last three months have been surreal. I have just arrived back in Kyiv after three months in Spain. I’m not sure if it’s a good decision, but it’s made. I really hope the war will stop soon.”. Rugby likes to use wartime phrases to convey its...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Most Likely Leaked from Wuhan Laboratory: WHO Chief

Just days after saying that the COVID lab leak theory needs "further investigations", the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has privately confided to a senior European politician that the pandemic originated from China's infamous Wuhan lab, according to a report. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the most likely...
WORLD
Grist

Canadians’ $100 billion oil and gas problem

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

479K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy