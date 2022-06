This morning, after two full days of a full-scale power outage, power is slowly being restored to campus and University operations will resume on Saturday, Stanford announced. The alert, sent to the Stanford community at 11:09 a.m., shared that “PG&E continues to work on the Jefferson line that supplies power to the main Stanford campus,” and that the provider has “also been able to supply the campus with additional energy to the line currently supplying our backup power,” thus allowing the process of full power restoration to begin.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO