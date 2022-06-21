ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Cage segment set for AEW Dynamite

By Ian Carey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW has announced that fans will hear from Christian Cage on Dynamite. Christian turned on Jungle Boy in the closing moments of last week's edition of Dynamite. Jurassic Express had just lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to the Young Bucks in a ladder...

