MARCOLA, Ore. -- A school bus went off the road and slowed traffic for a few hours this morning, the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District reports. According to officials, on the morning of June 24 at about 8:45 a school bus went off Marcola Road. The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Eugene-Springfield Fire and Rescue responded. Authorities say the driver was found in serious condition and taken to a nearby hospital. They add that only one student was on board, and they were not injured.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO