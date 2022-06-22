ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KY

The Board of Education in Clay County, Kentucky, could learn a lot from These Teenagers

clayconews.com
 4 days ago

June 22, 2022 - Last week I took a trip with my wife and two of my granddaughters to New England. We saw many beautiful and historic sites along the way. One of the places we visited was Burial Hill in Plymouth, Massachusetts. It was the second time I...

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 1

clayconews.com

Apology to "Friends of Hoskins Cemetery" in Clay County, Kentucky

Historic 125 year old Hoskins Cemetery on Island Creek Hill in Clay County, Kentucky. Recently my wife, Thresa Willoughby, posted an apology for not being involved sooner in the efforts to preserve the Hoskins cemetery. Truthfully the blame is mine and I should be the one apologizing. Tragically this past...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky's 'Teacher of the Year' Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he'll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. "I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students," Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by "vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists" during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for a woman who went missing Thursday evening. Officials with the Somerset Police Department issued the alert late Thursday evening for 42-year-old Kelli J. Whelan, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Whelan was last seen...
SOMERSET, KY
foxlexington.com

Winchester fire leaves several dogs homeless

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A house fire in Clark County destroyed a home Thursday afternoon. The Winchester Fire Department said they were called out to the fire at around 1:08 p.m. The fire burned for about 45 minutes and wasn't wholly extinguished until around 4:30 p.m. Several...
WINCHESTER, KY
WOWK 13 News

Safety concern temporarily closes Martin Post Office

MARTIN, KY (WOWK) – Residents of Martin, Kentucky will have to head to the town of Allen to get their mail, according to the United States Postal Service. The Martin Fire Department says operations at the Martin Post Office have been temporarily relocated to the Allen Post Office as a safety precaution. Fire department officials […]
MARTIN, KY
wymt.com

Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. "It's been a nightmare," said Chitwood's daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
STEARNS, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. Coroner's Office trying to track down woman's family members

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County's Coroner Office is trying to track down family members of a woman who recently died at the Medical Center. According to officials, 50-year-old Vickie Pearcy of Somerset died at the Bowling Green Medical Center on June 18. She was born on November 3, 1971. The coroner's office says she has a brother.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

KSP: One dead after crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Troopers responded to I-75 Northbound near the 72-mile marker just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, 32-year-old Matthew S. Sheridan and 26-year-old Faith A. Jenkins, both of Somerset, were traveling...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FEDERALLY INDICTED KENTUCKY STATE TROOPER FACING YEARS IN PRISON IF CONVICTED

LONDON, KY (June 23, 2022) - The U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a State Police Trooper, from London, Ky., has been indicted for conspiracy as well as engaging in misleading conduct with the intent to prevent communication to a federal official or commission of a federal offense.
LONDON, KY
WEKU

Longtime Lexington news anchor Sam Dick joins WEKU

Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today's interview with WEKU's Tom Martin.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have big news to pass along to you!. It was announced Wednesday morning that Louisa native Noah Thompson will perform at the Black Gold Festival in Hazard on Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. Thompson recently won the 20th season of American Idol. WYMT's Steve...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff releases name in deadly Southern Ky. crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11:48 p.m.: We now know the name of the person who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. Laurel County Sheriff John Root said Jodie Bennett, 18, died in the crash. Original Story:. On Wednesday, the Laurel County Sheriff announced an investigation into a...
Claiborne Progress

Former circuit court clerk indicted on theft, other charges

A former Claiborne County Circuit Court deputy clerk was indicted on June 24 by the Grand Jury on alleged charges stemming from her dismissal in early April. Leslie Adaline Chumley, who was the Circuit Court Clerk accountant, was charged with one count each of official misconduct, theft over $250,000 and the destruction of and tampering with governmental records.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wdrb.com

DOJ: Kentucky State Police trooper indicted for conspiracy, obstruction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Police trooper was indicted for conspiracy and engaging in misleading conduct with the intent to prevent communication to federal officials, according to the Department of Justice. According to a news release, a federal grand jury in London, Ky. returned the indictment charging Michael...
LONDON, KY

