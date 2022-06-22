In The Garden: How to grow blueberries

On May 18, 2010, a select group of Oregonians became the last voters in the history of the western United States to vote on a repeal of Prohibition. This wasn’t marijuana prohibition — it was the old 1920s kind: speakeasies, blind pigs, the Volstead Act, the W.C.T.U. The kind of Prohibition that was repealed everywhere else in the western U.S. in (or not long after) 1933. You see, alone among all the towns and cities of every U.S. state west of the Mississippi River, the town of Monmouth, Oregon, still outlawed the sale of ardent spirits — as it had for 150 years.

