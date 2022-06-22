ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradshaw Animal Shelter asks for treat donations

By Jose Fabian
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, Bradshaw Animal Shelter said they are hoping for donations of Redbarn Chicken Recipe food rolls since they are almost out.

“We only use this type so that our dogs’ treats remain high-quality and consistent to avoid digestive upset,” the shelter explained .

Those donations can be dropped off or shipped to Bradshaw Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827 from Tuesday to Sunday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

According to the shelter, the donations are tax-deductible.

“Donations are tax deductible (Tax ID #94-6000529) and we appreciate all of the help we can get!” the shelter said.

The Bradshaw Animal Center is also hoping for some towel donations after running out. The shelter asked residents if they have any gently-used towels that they would be willing to give away.

“We go through hundreds of towels daily and we need more,” the shelter posted on Facebook .

According to the shelter, towels often have to be thrown out despite staff washing them.

“Sometimes due to illness or too much wear and tear, towels must be discarded,” Bradshaw Animal Shelter said.

