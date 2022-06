Jess Baker claimed the biggest title of her career and with it a ticket to major championships as she won the 119th Women's Amateur Championship at Hunstanton. The 19-year-old defeated Sweden's Louise Rydqvist 4&3 in the 36-hole Final and will now be able to play in fields she could have only dreamed of going into this week, with appearances in major championships and at Augusta National now on the horizon.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO