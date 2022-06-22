ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bee Nguyen wins Democratic runoff primary for secretary of state in Georgia

By Brahmjot Kaur
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Bee Nguyen is the Democratic nominee for secretary of state in Georgia after winning a runoff primary, NBC News projects. Nguyen easily beat out former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, the other top vote-getter to emerge from the primary last month, on Tuesday. Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American...

www.cnbc.com

Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Collins beats Trump pick Jones in Georgia GOP House runoff

Trucking company owner Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones in a runoff to become the Republican nominee for a Georgia congressional district east of Atlanta. Collins, the son of former congressman Mac Collins, was narrowly the frontrunner in the eight-candidate May primary, while an endorsement from former President Donald Trump helped push Jones into second place.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Mike Collins beats Vernon Jones, the 'black Donald Trump,' in Georgia GOP runoff

Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
GEORGIA STATE
WEKU

Florida's former Democratic "rising star", Andrew Gillum, is indicted

MIAMI — Florida's former Democratic candidate for Governor Andrew Gillum, narrowly defeated four years ago by Republican Ron DeSantis, now faces indictment on campaign fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney in Florida's Northern District says a federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
