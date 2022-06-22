Bee Nguyen wins Democratic runoff primary for secretary of state in Georgia

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO