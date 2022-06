As president of the Fourth of July Parade Committee, the Main Street event is something Susan Cramer looks forward to every year. Unfortunately, it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. But the parade is back this year, much to the joy of Cramer, locals and visitors alike. The Fourth of July parade starts at 11 a.m. at the corner Colorado Ave. and Aspen Street and ends on the east side of town.

TELLURIDE, CO