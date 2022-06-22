Range Riders blank Voyagers

The Glacier Range Riders rode a set of early runs backed by strong pitching to a 2-0 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers at Flathead Field on Tuesday in Pioneer League baseball.

In the bottom of the second inning, Brody Wofford hit a left-center double that advanced Dean Miller to third base, then Miller scored on a passed ball and Wofford ran to third. Livingston Morris, the next batter, grounded out to the shortstop and Wofford scored an unearned run, giving Morris an RBI.

That 2-0 lead held up behind Rob Hamby’s performance on the mound, where he struck out eight batters and allowed zero runs and two hits. Hamby faced 22 batters.

Great Falls pitcher Matt Thomas allowed two runs on one hit and struck out one batter.

The Range Riders (11-13) and Voyagers (15-10) continue their series today at 7:05 p.m. at Flathead Field.

Voyagers 000 000 000 — 0 4 1

Range Riders 020 000 00x — 2 3 1

Matt Thomas (5), Josh Gainer (6). Rob Hamby (6), L. Walters (7), Tanner Solomon (8), and Justin Coleman (9). W — Hamby. L — Thomas.

GREAT FALLS — Breydon Daniel 0-3, Jake Malec 2-4, Andy Atwood 0-4, Michael Deeb 0-4, Collin Runge 0-4, Derek Kolbush 1-3, Eddie McCabe 0-3, Nick Emanuel 1-3, Adam Oviedo 0-3.

GLACIER — Ben McConnell 0-3, Sam Linscott 0-4, Gabe Howell 1-4, Dean Miller 0-2, Brody Wofford 1-2, Livingston Morris 0-2, Austin McNicholas 0-3, Justin Mazzone 0-2, Ryan Cash 1-2.

2B — Wofford. RBI — Morris. SAC — McConnell.