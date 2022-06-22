ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Range Riders blank Voyagers

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

The Glacier Range Riders rode a set of early runs backed by strong pitching to a 2-0 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers at Flathead Field on Tuesday in Pioneer League baseball.

In the bottom of the second inning, Brody Wofford hit a left-center double that advanced Dean Miller to third base, then Miller scored on a passed ball and Wofford ran to third. Livingston Morris, the next batter, grounded out to the shortstop and Wofford scored an unearned run, giving Morris an RBI.

That 2-0 lead held up behind Rob Hamby’s performance on the mound, where he struck out eight batters and allowed zero runs and two hits. Hamby faced 22 batters.

Great Falls pitcher Matt Thomas allowed two runs on one hit and struck out one batter.

The Range Riders (11-13) and Voyagers (15-10) continue their series today at 7:05 p.m. at Flathead Field.

Voyagers 000 000 000 — 0 4 1

Range Riders 020 000 00x — 2 3 1

Matt Thomas (5), Josh Gainer (6). Rob Hamby (6), L. Walters (7), Tanner Solomon (8), and Justin Coleman (9). W — Hamby. L — Thomas.

GREAT FALLS — Breydon Daniel 0-3, Jake Malec 2-4, Andy Atwood 0-4, Michael Deeb 0-4, Collin Runge 0-4, Derek Kolbush 1-3, Eddie McCabe 0-3, Nick Emanuel 1-3, Adam Oviedo 0-3.

GLACIER — Ben McConnell 0-3, Sam Linscott 0-4, Gabe Howell 1-4, Dean Miller 0-2, Brody Wofford 1-2, Livingston Morris 0-2, Austin McNicholas 0-3, Justin Mazzone 0-2, Ryan Cash 1-2.

2B — Wofford. RBI — Morris. SAC — McConnell.

Glacier Range Riders shortstop Austin McNicholas (7) fires to first after fielding a ground ball against the Great Falls Voyagers at Flathead Field on Tuesday, June 21. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier Range Riders third baseman Dean Miller (30) and first baseman Brody Wofford (24) celebrate after a 2-0 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Flathead Field on Tuesday, June 21. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier Range Riders second baseman Ryan Cash (5) throws to first to complete an inning-ending double play in the sixth against the Great Falls Voyagers at Flathead Field on Tuesday, June 21. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier Range Riders starting pitcher Rob Hamby (33) delivers in the first inning against the Great Falls Voyagers at Flathead Field on Tuesday, June 21. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

The Top 5 Must See Events at The Montana Renaissance Faire

Just once in my life, I've wanted to sit at the head of a giant table, covered in the blood of my enemies while I devour a huge leg of meat from what I can only assume came from a Dinosaur. You know the scene setup I'm talking about. It's in nearly every Renaissance-inspired film, and it's on my bucket list. Well, since time machines don't exist, I'll settle for the next best thing. The Montana Renaissance Faire. Here are my top 5 things I suggest you don't miss if you are to attend this badassery.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Missing jet skier found alive in Flathead Lake

UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 9:13 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. 0900 hours: This missing boater has been found alive by Two Bear Air in the water near Woods Bay. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. LAKESIDE,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Lawrence Park reopens in Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Kalispell announced Lawrence Park is open again after a temporary closure. Officials say the bathrooms toward the back of the park are closed for the remainder of the season, but the bathrooms near the playground are available for use. Kalispell City Government shared...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Sports
1240 KLYQ

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Miller
montanarightnow.com

Memorial Park in Great Falls vandalized

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information on vandalism at Memorial Park in Great Falls. The park was vandalized sometime before 6:00 am on Monday, June 20 when employees with Great Falls Park and Recreation saw it. If you noticed the graffiti before Monday morning, have cameras recording...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Falls Voyagers#Pioneer League#Livingston Morris#Rbi
Flathead Beacon

Plows Reach Oberlin Bend in Glacier National Park

After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
POLITICS
Flathead Beacon

Local Man Dies After Raft Flips on Middle Fork Flathead River

A local 43-year-old man died yesterday after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. The sheriff’s office received a report of an individual thrown from a boat at around 3 p.m. on June...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple agencies respond to crash near Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
montanarightnow.com

Crash on I-15 near Wolf Creek blocking northbound lanes

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the northbound lanes on I-15 between Wolf Creek and Craig. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the northbound lanes at mile marker 231 are fully blocked, and the southbound lanes are partially blocked. It is unknown if there are any injuries related...
WOLF CREEK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Republican Party, Advocacy Group Wade into Library Board Appointment

An open position on the ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees has invited increased politicization of what is traditionally a nonpartisan board tasked with overseeing a community resource. The five-member board has come under scrutiny in the past year as disagreements over the public library’s philosophy and role in the community...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy