Juvenile charged in robbery of vehicle

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

A juvenile charged Monday in connection to a robbery and vehicle theft on Heartland Crossing Boulevard has a previous history of arrests that include charges of seriously injuring a man in a shooting last year.

Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to the 3000 block of Heartland Crossing Boulevard on Monday to investigate a robbery. Reports say a juvenile victim told officers a male brandished a handgun and forced the victim from his vehicle.

Reports say the male fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. The vehicle was found later Monday.

Reports say investigators identified a juvenile suspect and arrested him Tuesday after a foot chase. At the time he was arrested, the juvenile was carrying a handgun and ammunition, reports says.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a minor and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.

The juvenile is being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

Reports say the juvenile was on home incarceration at the time of his arrest Tuesday, in connection with a September 2021 incident where a man was shot. In that incident, the juvenile was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and several misdemeanor charges.

The juvenile's previous criminal history also includes charges of felony third-degree assault (school employee) and several misdemeanor charges, OPD reports say.

The names of juveniles charged with crimes are kept confidential, unless the juvenile is later transferred to adult court for prosecution.

