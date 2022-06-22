ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

History museum spotlights efforts, successes of Black Jacksonville residents

By Ben Singson
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jacksonville African American History Museum, which spotlights the city's Black history and heritage, will open in...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Jacksonville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#History Museum#Black People#Rich Black#Spotlights#African#Portuguese#Irish#German#The Underground Railroad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy