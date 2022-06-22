ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

148 tons on debris found in sewers

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Most people probably give little thought to what is in the 540 miles of sewers beneath Owensboro.

And they’d probably be surprised at much of it.

In May, the Regional Water Resource Agency removed 83 tons of debris from its combined sewers and 65 tons from its sanitary sewers and hauled waste for a total of 148 tons — 296,000 pounds.

“That was a pretty heavy month,” Victor Cernius, RWRA’s director of operations, said Tuesday. “It’s all wet, and wet things weigh more. It’s not necessarily that much every month. But it’s a lot of debris.”

Cernius said he’s seen bowling balls, footballs, Power Wheels electric ride-on toys, 2-by-4s, hard hats, huge foam blocks and tons of leaves in the sewers during his decade on the job.

“It’s not uncommon to have contractors pour concrete down the sewers, and it hardens into giant chunks,” he said. “Fats, oils and grease build up on the sewer walls and create a huge mess that narrows the flow of storm water and sewage.”

Cernius said there are combined sewers inside the bypass — sewers that carry both storm water and sewage.

“People put things down the storm drains, and sometimes they pop manhole covers to drop things in,” he said. “In some areas, we bolt down manhole covers. But that’s mostly to keep them from being stolen. People will steal them. It’s just part of doing business. All we can do is do more outreach and let people know what’s happening.”

A dozen or more years ago, RWRA found a beaver waddling through a sewer.

It apparently entered the sewers through a storm drain that fed into a drainage ditch.

The city’s sewers also see fish occasionally, especially when the Ohio River is high.

Workers have found things like a $100 bill, a set of false teeth and even Christmas trees.

A decade ago, the lift station near the Daviess County Detention Center was seeing jumpsuits and bedsheets that inmates had flushed.

Cernius said that’s less of a problem now.

“The staff at the jail is excellent to work with,” he said. “They installed a system that catches more of that stuff. And we upgraded with the best chopper pumps on the market to cut up things like that that come through. It’s not a local problem, it’s a national problem with jails.”

There was a time when sewers were a dumping ground for garbage here.

It was 1906 before city officials began forcing people to abandon their privies and hook up to sewers.

Back then, a City Hall report noted, 400 gallons of slop and garbage a day were being dumped down a manhole at Third and Cedar streets.

From there, it flowed into the Ohio River three blocks away and on down to Evansville, Henderson and beyond.

It was the mid-1950s before the city started treating its sewage before dumping it in the river.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

