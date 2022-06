ARLINGTON -- If there was any time for the Rangers to roar back to a .500 or better record, it was this weekend against the Nationals. Washington came into the three-game set with the worst run differential in MLB, and entered Sunday’s series finale at -113. But the Nationals came into Globe Life Field and took two of three against the Rangers, including a 6-4 win on Sunday afternoon to cap it off.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO