ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Faith Lessons From Over 60 Years of Friendship With Jesus (Part 2)

By Rick Warren
Pastors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my previous article, I started a series looking back at my 60-plus years of walking with Jesus and describing some of the faith and ministry lessons I’ve learned along the way. If you missed that article, you can find it here. I’ve had a lot of people...

pastors.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Want Closer Friendships? Move Away From Your Friends.

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Adult friendships can be tricky to maintain. People move away from their college town as schooling ends, careers begin...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Associated Press

‘We’ve done our part’: End of Roe brings answer to prayer

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — There is a prayer Tanya Britton has said in the hazy first moments of morning and in the stillness of the night. She’s said it on her knees before her church’s gold tabernacle and slumped in the embrace of her living room sofa. The words have morphed, sometimes touching her lips and others echoing only in her mind, but one way or another, they’ve repeated, decade after decade after decade.
RELIGION
Daily Montanan

Thoughts and prayers of a different kind

After the school shooting in Texas, I realized that I was about the only columnist in America that didn’t talk to my kids about within 24 hours of event. Sure, I’ll cop to being a mediocre parent, but not for that reason. Instead, after years – literally decades – of reporting, editing and reading stories […] The post Thoughts and prayers of a different kind appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
In Style

More Couples Are Asking for a 'Sleep Divorce' — and It Could Actually Be Really Good for Your Relationship

My husband and I have totally different preferences and habits when it comes to sleep. I am a night owl and he is a morning lark. I wake up to pee a couple of times a night because I am a big water drinker — this drives him crazy. He snores which keeps me up — and drives me crazy. We are thinking about sleeping in different bedrooms... but is this a terrible idea for our relationship? We know of one other couple who does this and it seems to actually help their marriage. —Desperately Seeking a Sleep Solution.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Odyssey

Do Not Follow Or Befriend Mutual Friends On Social Media If You Have Not Met Them In Person Before!

Someone once asked me and a group of people this question: Do you follow or befriend mutual friends on social media? Most people replied yes while I replied no. Why did I say no? Do you remember this saying: Do not follow or befriend strangers on social media? Mutual friends are also strangers. Do you know that mutual friend? If you do not know that mutual friend, then that mutual friend is a stranger. Even though it says that he or she follows or befriends your family members or friends, you still shouldn’t follow or befriend them unless you have met them in person and they were nice to you.
INTERNET
Fox News

Pope Francis preaches on 'frailty,' 'old age' amid health concerns

Pope Francis spoke at his General Audience on Wednesday about the effects of old age, elderly frailty and the virtue of helplessness. The pope, 85, has revisited the topic of old age and deterioration many times in recent years. His lessons and comments on the nature of growing old — often optimistic in nature — have taken on new potency as the pontiff struggles through a series of health concerns while continuing his physically demanding work.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Faith#Saddleback
Yana Bostongirl

Are You Being Drained By One-Sided Relationships?

According to the CDC, a parasite is “ An organism that lives on or in a host and gets its food from or at the expense of its host.Parasites can cause disease in humans.”. An emotional parasite is someone who uses you to feed their emotional needs without any consideration for the emotional consequences that their demands make on you. They can leave you feeling drained and used.
Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" Thoughts on marriage

I have been married for forty years. It has not always been an easy adventure, but I would pick the same man again in a heartbeat. I have felt every emotion and become stronger through both the trials and the love. I know I have learned a great deal about maintaining a positive relationship. Allow me to share a few of these thoughts with you.
Upworthy

Elliot Page says coming out as trans man made him better as a person, friend and in relationships

Elliot Page's life has been improving drastically with each passing day since he came out as a transgender man, said the actor during an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actor said the support of loved ones has been crucial in his coming out journey and looking past the "hatred and cruelty" from strangers. Page opened up about how comfortable he felt just living his life and working since transitioning. “It’s improved my life drastically,” said the "Umbrella Academy" star. “I hope, you know, I hope maybe people who do have an issue with me can maybe try and hear that, or embrace that on some level.” Page explained that he was experiencing the joy that he thought was never possible. “What I want to focus on right now and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel,” he added. “I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Herbie J Pilato

My Productive Journey Through Grief

No son loved a mother and father as much as I did — and do, all these years after they left this world. But I do not pang after their loss or grieve intensely — for several reasons.
verywellmind.com

What to Know About the Denial Stage of Grief

If you’ve recently lost a loved one, you may have difficulty processing and accepting the loss. You may sometimes forget that the person is not around, or that they’re not a part of your life anymore. These are characteristics of denial, which is a normal part of the grieving process.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy