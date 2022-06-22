Little Red School hosts alumni

LONGWOODS — The Little Red Schoolhouse brought together around 60 alumni and another 60 guests to celebrate a different way of life forged in this one-room schoolhouse. It was lead by a beloved educator, Ruth Orell, who taught five grades at once with a firm wooden ruler, or a firm chalkboard eraser. Everyone spoke in respectful terms for this remarkable woman who taught the boys on one side and the girls on the other until 1967.

Thirty-two teachers taught at the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1877 to 1967. There were 1,178 students counted in attendance from 1921 to 1967; before 1921, the school didn't take attendance.

Gordon Cook, who served as emcee of the event, shared memories of fun activities like the maypole and 'Tom Thumb' mock wedding ceremonies. He also spoke on Orell's importance in the school's history.

“They tried to close this school from 1950 on. But she fought them tooth and nail. After a while they quit and figured that lady will just retire someday. She did retire. It went downhill,” said Cook.

According to Phil Hutchison, it was a different era of education. Orrell knew all the kids’ parents. If a student was home sick with measles, she would bring that day’s lesson to their bedside. And if a student was misbehaving, she would march them right up to their parents' front door and get to the bottom of it. She even had students over for the weekend.

Everybody squeezed into the schoolhouse for the reunion and before anything, like Orell would have done, they stood for the pledge of allegiance. Then, Orell's granddaughter Bonnie led them in the Lord’s Prayer.

Lunch was offered under a white tent down the hill, catered by Robin Lewis from Easton.

“I made homemade pork barbecue, pan fried chicken, homemade potato salad, fresh fruit,” Lewis said.

There was also a sheet cake from Acme, with a sugary photograph of The Little Red Schoolhouse.

“Honestly I didn’t think it was going to be this big, but everyone I contacted said, ‘Let’s do it,’" Cook said. "This is very special. It is history and is something that should be carried on. We are working on a program where it will be put in the budget to help out.”

Some students talked about graduating from the schoolhouse and going to Easton Elementary and getting picked on for being from far away. Back then, Longwoods had a gas station and a grocery store that sold penny candy.

“This was a thriving community when I was a little boy," Cook said. "There were two little country stores and a couple little mechanic shops. Warwolds, Sylvia Warwolds’ father had a country store.”

Sylvia Warwold Rowe said, “He had milk and ice cream and some essentials like bread. He had gasoline and kerosene, which I had to pump and I didn’t like doing that.”

Betsy Orell Skinner knew her grandmother Ruth Orell after she retired.

“She was loud and in charge." Betsy said. "Very compassionate but in a loud way. If she saw something wrong, she wanted to fix it right? She would do anything for anybody. She lived to be 98. She broke her hip at 93 or 94, but up to that point she was constantly cutting the grass. She would get up on her kitchen table and scrub the ceiling. She would get up on the roof and shovel snow. She would climb out the window from her upstairs bedroom and she would be pushing the snow off of her flat roof. She was worried the snow would come through the roof.”

Ray Tribbitt, a former student of the Little Red Schoolhouse, remembers exactly where he was when news of a national tragedy interrupted the day's lesson.

“A music teacher came from Easton in 1963. She pulled in here and came running out of her car in the front door. She was crying her eyes out. She hollered, ‘President Kennedy has been shot!' Mrs. Ruth Orell got everyone together, took them outside and turned on a radio in a car so all the students could listen to what was going on. I know right where I was sitting in there,” Tribbit said.