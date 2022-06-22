ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Little Red School hosts alumni

By By TOM MCCALL
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCqUi_0gI8kUbe00

LONGWOODS — The Little Red Schoolhouse brought together around 60 alumni and another 60 guests to celebrate a different way of life forged in this one-room schoolhouse. It was lead by a beloved educator, Ruth Orell, who taught five grades at once with a firm wooden ruler, or a firm chalkboard eraser. Everyone spoke in respectful terms for this remarkable woman who taught the boys on one side and the girls on the other until 1967.

Thirty-two teachers taught at the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1877 to 1967. There were 1,178 students counted in attendance from 1921 to 1967; before 1921, the school didn't take attendance.

Gordon Cook, who served as emcee of the event, shared memories of fun activities like the maypole and 'Tom Thumb' mock wedding ceremonies. He also spoke on Orell's importance in the school's history.

“They tried to close this school from 1950 on. But she fought them tooth and nail. After a while they quit and figured that lady will just retire someday. She did retire. It went downhill,” said Cook.

According to Phil Hutchison, it was a different era of education. Orrell knew all the kids’ parents. If a student was home sick with measles, she would bring that day’s lesson to their bedside. And if a student was misbehaving, she would march them right up to their parents' front door and get to the bottom of it. She even had students over for the weekend.

Everybody squeezed into the schoolhouse for the reunion and before anything, like Orell would have done, they stood for the pledge of allegiance. Then, Orell's granddaughter Bonnie led them in the Lord’s Prayer.

Lunch was offered under a white tent down the hill, catered by Robin Lewis from Easton.

“I made homemade pork barbecue, pan fried chicken, homemade potato salad, fresh fruit,” Lewis said.

There was also a sheet cake from Acme, with a sugary photograph of The Little Red Schoolhouse.

“Honestly I didn’t think it was going to be this big, but everyone I contacted said, ‘Let’s do it,’" Cook said. "This is very special. It is history and is something that should be carried on. We are working on a program where it will be put in the budget to help out.”

Some students talked about graduating from the schoolhouse and going to Easton Elementary and getting picked on for being from far away. Back then, Longwoods had a gas station and a grocery store that sold penny candy.

“This was a thriving community when I was a little boy," Cook said. "There were two little country stores and a couple little mechanic shops. Warwolds, Sylvia Warwolds’ father had a country store.”

Sylvia Warwold Rowe said, “He had milk and ice cream and some essentials like bread. He had gasoline and kerosene, which I had to pump and I didn’t like doing that.”

Betsy Orell Skinner knew her grandmother Ruth Orell after she retired.

“She was loud and in charge." Betsy said. "Very compassionate but in a loud way. If she saw something wrong, she wanted to fix it right? She would do anything for anybody. She lived to be 98. She broke her hip at 93 or 94, but up to that point she was constantly cutting the grass. She would get up on her kitchen table and scrub the ceiling. She would get up on the roof and shovel snow. She would climb out the window from her upstairs bedroom and she would be pushing the snow off of her flat roof. She was worried the snow would come through the roof.”

Ray Tribbitt, a former student of the Little Red Schoolhouse, remembers exactly where he was when news of a national tragedy interrupted the day's lesson.

“A music teacher came from Easton in 1963. She pulled in here and came running out of her car in the front door. She was crying her eyes out. She hollered, ‘President Kennedy has been shot!' Mrs. Ruth Orell got everyone together, took them outside and turned on a radio in a car so all the students could listen to what was going on. I know right where I was sitting in there,” Tribbit said.

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Next One Up Program brings Baltimore Teens to work in OC ahead of college

OCEAN CITY, Md- Young Adults from Baltimore are getting the chance to work in Ocean City, learn life skills, and live together thanks to the Next One Up program. “It feels really good to have that responsibility it’s something new completely new I’ve never done it before but it’s exciting for me to have experienced,” said Aaqil Briggs, who is working at Blue Bimini Boat Services this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Telephone Reassurance Program Looking for Volunteers

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities’ Telephone Reassurance Program places daily well-check telephone calls to older adults and adults with disabilities who are living alone in Anne Arundel County. These individuals can count on a friendly telephone call every day of the year. Family members, who may live outside of Anne Arundel County, have the assurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities volunteer. The program helps individuals maintain their independence and their contact with the outside world. It is also a great way for volunteers to support their community and gain a sense of purpose.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Easton, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
iheart.com

4th grader takes on School Board over 'Disgusting Lunches'

10 year old 4th grader Matthew Reedholm attends Warren Elementary in Baltimore County, Maryland. Matthew addressed the board saying, "At first glance the food doesn't look very good to eat. There's mold and sometimes unhealthy ingredients. Does this look like a lunch to you ?" Matthew came prepared with visual aids, photos of numerous meals served at his school.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
starpublications.online

Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp/Crab Balls event

The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St., Delmar, Md. This will be the last event until September. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of...
DELMAR, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Cook
WMDT.com

Local church to host memorial service honoring DFC Glenn Hilliard

WESTOVER, Md. – In Westover, efforts to honor the legacy of the late Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard continue this weekend with a memorial service. St. James United Methodist Church is spearheading the event, which will include testimonials from friends and loved ones and several other speakers including the Somerset NAACP chapter.
WESTOVER, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot Hospice CNA, Ernest Beasley, Named CNA of the Year

Talbot Hospice is proud to share that long-time Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Ernest Beasley, was named CNA of the Year by the Mid-Shore Nursing Assistant Advisory Council last month. Beasley was one of seven Talbot Hospice CNAs who were nominated. “We are thrilled for Ernest and our other nominees,” said...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

No Swimming Allowed at Matapeake Beach

Matapeake Beach is currently operating under a health warning. No swimming is allowed because of high levels of bacteria found in the water. Effective June 24, until further notice the site will be under this warning. The water will be tested again with results expected by June 29, according to the Queen Anne’s Health Department.
QUEEN ANNE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Measles#Fresh Fruit#Little Boy#Red School#Orrell
wypr.org

"The Burning of Havre de Grace"

On a beautiful morning in May 1813, the people of Havre de Grace awoke to a terrifying sight.Out on the bay were the towering masts of a British fleet, and rowing toward them were landing craft filled with Redcoats. Admiral Cockburn, “The Scourge of the Chesapeake,” had brought his reign of terror to the place the Marquis de Lafayette had named "Harbor of Mercy". As his raiders swept ashore, the American militia fled, leaving only one defiant Irishman standing in their way.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: It’s the Traffic

On Tuesday the drive through St.Michaels’ main street at 10:30 am was stopped for a time, then moved slowly; bumper to bumper. It was stop and go traffic all the way through town. Upon reaching the far end of St. Michaels, finally, I saw that the opposing traffic was sitting at Seymour and that cars were wasting gas all the way down the road to Lincoln. The culprits for the standstill? Sidewalk repair and replacement. An entire lane had been blocked off. After shopping at Grauls, of course the gruesome situation replayed itself in the other direction. Traffic is getting worse at the best of times, but the thought of enduring this sidewalk repair for who knows how long would test even the most patient of us.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Jezebel

Right-Wingers Have Started Vandalizing Libraries and Schools

Anyone even remotely familiar with Twitter.com is likely aware that the term “groomer” has become as ubiquitously misused as “gaslight.” Now, in the midst of concurrent censorship conflicts—from bans on books to sexual education to drag queen events—right-wing extremists are taking it beyond social media and vandalizing libraries and schools, as they’ve done to abortion providers for decades.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Bay Weekly

New Bridge Links WB&A Trails

It’s “huge,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. It’s “fantastic,” said Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Local officials were praising the latest step in connecting a recreational trail from Anne Arundel County to Prince George’s County....
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
475
Followers
646
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy