Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash with Portland police officer
By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
4 days ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash involving a Portland police officer Tuesday night. The Portland Police Bureau said the crash happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries, and another was seriously hurt in an unprovoked attack in downtown Portland Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers on a call at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Hall Street saw an...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who had serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to live.
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The family of a local man who was shot by Clackamas County deputies and Oregon State Police troopers is demanding answers about what led up to his death. Friends and family of Derrick Clark held a rally at Aquatic Park in Milwaukie on Saturday afternoon. Clark’s...
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police said it is investigating a suspicious death and a person of interest is being interviewed Sunday afternoon. TPD said just before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man dead. Officers said the death is being considered “suspicious.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Saturday just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group marching through the Hollywood District caused damage to businesses and property on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said on Saturday at about 10 p.m., a group of more than 60 people marched from Grant Park at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast U.S. Grant Place. Most participants were dressed in all black, and they began breaking windows and spraying graffiti.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after a fiery crash Friday morning in Clark County, officials say. Emergency units first responded at 9:52 a.m. to the intersection of NE 212th Avenue and NE Powell Road in Brush Prairie, Washington. Investigators learned a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette was...
Two men were found dead inside a Vancouver four-plex where gunshots and then a fire were reported early Saturday, Vancouver police said. Just after midnight, 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting the sound of gunshots coming from an apartment in the 2900 block of East 16th Street. Before police arrived, callers reported seeing smoke and flames from one of units in the four-plex, Vancouver police said in a news release.
Portland police make no arrests during vandalism because they were also busy elsewhere.About 200 people gathered in Grant Park in Northeast Portland on the night of Saturday, June 26, and then a large group of them marched down Sandy Boulevard smashing windows in what was labeled as a march for abortion rights. A flyer seen on social media labeled this a "direct action" and urged attendees to "Wear Black," both common phrases used during the Portland protests that erupted in 2020. "If Abortions Aren't Safe Then You Aren't Either," the flyer stated. Official estimates said about 60 people, most of...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash and left behind drugs in their vehicle Thursday morning. Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-205 on the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge. Police said one driver was injured, but did not say how bad their injuries were.
PORTLAND, Ore. — To most people, Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street is little more than a busy intersection. To the family of Geavauntae Sherman, it is a painful reminder of a tragic loss. "Honestly I'm really numb," said Alydia Nacoste. "I can't feel right now. It's hurtful."
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A 15-year-old Tigard boy has been charged after reportedly stabbing another 15-year-old boy Thursday in Tigard. The Tigard Police Department said officers were called to Cook Park for an assault with a weapon just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found the injured boy who was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to officers.
A Portland woman who planned out how to steal cash from her neighbor was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after her friend allegedly beat and killed the elderly man. Amanda M. Marin pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter, robbery and burglary for her role in the scheme that left Eugene C. Gora dead in a pool of blood inside his home on May 10, 2018.
The man accused of killing Clark County sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges in connection with the July 23 shooting. Guillermo Raya Leon, 27, of Salem, Ore., was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court on amended information of possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, first-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He was already charged with first-degree aggravated murder and another count of possession of a stolen firearm.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman was seriously injured after falling hundreds of feet while climbing Mount Hood early Friday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 6 a.m. Friday, dispatchers received reports a 31-year-old Portland woman had fallen near...
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Washington is facing additional charges in connection with the 2021 shooting. Guillermo Raya Leon of Salem, Oregon, was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on amended information in the death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown, The Columbian reported.
HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
