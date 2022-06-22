ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash with Portland police officer

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash involving a Portland police officer Tuesday night. The Portland Police Bureau said the crash happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Police searching for suspect after man seriously injured in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who had serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to live.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Tigard, person of interest in custody

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police said it is investigating a suspicious death and a person of interest is being interviewed Sunday afternoon. TPD said just before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man dead. Officers said the death is being considered “suspicious.”
TIGARD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Man seriously injured in shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Saturday just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Windows broken, other property damaged by group marching in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group marching through the Hollywood District caused damage to businesses and property on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said on Saturday at about 10 p.m., a group of more than 60 people marched from Grant Park at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast U.S. Grant Place. Most participants were dressed in all black, and they began breaking windows and spraying graffiti.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

One dead after fiery crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after a fiery crash Friday morning in Clark County, officials say. Emergency units first responded at 9:52 a.m. to the intersection of NE 212th Avenue and NE Powell Road in Brush Prairie, Washington. Investigators learned a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette was...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

2 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Vancouver fire where gunshots were reported, authorities say

Two men were found dead inside a Vancouver four-plex where gunshots and then a fire were reported early Saturday, Vancouver police said. Just after midnight, 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting the sound of gunshots coming from an apartment in the 2900 block of East 16th Street. Before police arrived, callers reported seeing smoke and flames from one of units in the four-plex, Vancouver police said in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Portland Tribune

Protesters attack businesses, Tesla Saturday night

Portland police make no arrests during vandalism because they were also busy elsewhere.About 200 people gathered in Grant Park in Northeast Portland on the night of Saturday, June 26, and then a large group of them marched down Sandy Boulevard smashing windows in what was labeled as a march for abortion rights. A flyer seen on social media labeled this a "direct action" and urged attendees to "Wear Black," both common phrases used during the Portland protests that erupted in 2020. "If Abortions Aren't Safe Then You Aren't Either," the flyer stated. Official estimates said about 60 people, most of...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kptv.com

Portland police looking for driver who left drugs in vehicle after crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash and left behind drugs in their vehicle Thursday morning. Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-205 on the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge. Police said one driver was injured, but did not say how bad their injuries were.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

15-year-old in custody after stabbing at Tigard park

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A 15-year-old Tigard boy has been charged after reportedly stabbing another 15-year-old boy Thursday in Tigard. The Tigard Police Department said officers were called to Cook Park for an assault with a weapon just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found the injured boy who was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to officers.
TIGARD, OR
Chronicle

Man Arraigned on New Charges in Fatal Shooting of Clark County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown

The man accused of killing Clark County sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges in connection with the July 23 shooting. Guillermo Raya Leon, 27, of Salem, Ore., was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court on amended information of possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, first-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He was already charged with first-degree aggravated murder and another count of possession of a stolen firearm.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Portland woman seriously injured after fall while climbing Mount Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman was seriously injured after falling hundreds of feet while climbing Mount Hood early Friday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 6 a.m. Friday, dispatchers received reports a 31-year-old Portland woman had fallen near...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
q13fox.com

Man faces additional charges in fatal shooting of deputy

VANCOUVER, Wash. - A man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Washington is facing additional charges in connection with the 2021 shooting. Guillermo Raya Leon of Salem, Oregon, was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on amended information in the death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown, The Columbian reported.
VANCOUVER, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy