I recently advertised a boat for sale and was contacted immediately by a person who was very interested in buying. It turned out that the buyer was running a scam. The buyer communicated solely by text and sent me a certified check via priority mail. In his last text, he stated that his secretary had “made a mistake” and had made the check out for an extra $6,450 dollars. He told me to keep the amount for the boat sale price and then send the extra $6,450 back to him.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO