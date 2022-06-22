ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna shares backstage photos with her son David Banda ahead of her Pride performance

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Madonna is making sure her performance at the New York City Pride March on Thursday is amazing. On Tuesday, the “Like a Virgin” singer shared several photos backstage while she was preparing for the big show. She had one of her biggest fans there to support, her son David Banda.

Madonna adopted her now 16-year-old son from Malawi, and they have an incredibly strong bond. They happily posed for photos together and looked adorable.

The singer looked amazing in an all-black look that included long gloves, high boots, and heavy silver jewelry. She shared some photos dancing on the stage, proving her show is going to be high-energy like always.

It’ll be the second year in a row Madonna performs at the March. Last year she kicked off NYC Pride with a surprise performance at the Standard. “To not celebrate pride without people would have been a tragedy for me,” Madonna said to the crowd after a long quarantine. “Take nothing for granted because you never know what’s waiting for all of us around the corner,” she said. “Learn to love yourself.”

RELATED:

Happy Pride Month! Read about its history here

20 LGBTQ stars taking over Hollywood in 2022

Britney Spears sings ‘Vogue’ with Madonna, Selena Gomez, and more iconic moments at her wedding


The iconic artist has always been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2019 at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, she was honored with the Advocate for Change Award and gave a moving speech. “Fighting for all marginalized people is a duty and an honor I could not turn my back on nor will I ever,” she told the primarily LGBTQ+ audience.

To conclude her speech she said, “As soon as you really understand what it means to love, you understand what it takes to become a human being, and that it is every human’s duty to fight, to advocate, to do whatever we can and whatever it takes.”

HOLAUSA

