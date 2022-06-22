Dysart Woods declared surplus; poised for possible sale

By Miles Layton

Ohio University has declared Dysart Woods as surplus, so it is considering whether to sell one of state’s most pristine forests of old-growth trees.

Designated by the U.S. Department of the Interior as a National Natural Landmark, the 50-acre forest that is located about 80 miles northeast of Athens.

Many years ago, environmentalists and a coal company battled over a state permit to allow mining underneath Dysart, property in Belmont County that is owned by OU.

More recently October 2021, the OU Board of Trustees approved the next steps in the University’s portfolio reduction strategy by declaring certain properties as surplus, including Dysart Woods, so as to allow these places to be included in a forthcoming Land Conveyance Bill, which does not necessarily mean the properties will all be sold, said OU Associate Vice President of Communications Carly Leatherwood. She said this merely makes it possible to sell them if that is the best option for the properties involved.

In addition to Dysart, these properties include Lasher Hall; Central Classroom Building; Haning Hall; Crewson House; 31 S. Court St.; Hebbardsville Farm (partial); The Ridges (only buildings currently designated for external use); Black Farm Horse Park (Chillicothe); Ohio Horse Park (Southern); Pickerington Center (Lancaster); four acres on Lancaster Campus; and the Campus and Community Center (Southern).

Leatherwood said these properties were selected after review of the utilization, location, financial impact, and alignment with University needs of each property.

The divestment of the four properties in Uptown Athens could generate approximately $7.15 million in one-time revenues, according to previous reporting in the Athens Messenger. The divestments would reduce the university’s footprint by a total of 132,042 square feet, reduce deferred maintenance by approximately $7.1 million, and reduce annual operating costs by approximately $453,000.

“There are different courses being considered for properties, including leasing. In some cases, the University has already been approached about a potential sale,” Leatherwood said. “In many cases, the sale would include deed restrictions necessary to ensure the property uses are compatible with the mission and strategy of Ohio University. This would certainly be the case with regard to Dysart Woods.”

Dysart Woods has current deed restrictions overseen by the Nature Conservancy that would remain in place with any disposition, Leatherwood said.

A global environmental nonprofit, the Nature Conservancy has undertaken the responsibility of preserving this outstanding remnant of the magnificent forests that once covered much of Ohio and the eastern United States, according to OU’s website.

Many years ago, environmentalists and the Ohio Valley Coal Company wrangled over the forest’s future. OVCC owned the coal beneath Dysart, according to previous reporting in in the Athens News.

The Columbus-based (and formerly Athens-based) Buckeye Forest Council (BFC) sought a court order in 2003 to block Ohio Valley Coal Company’s plans to build an underground mine beneath Dysart.

In 2007, Ohio’s 7th District Court of Appeals authorized OVCC’s state permit to expand mining operations under Dysart, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

