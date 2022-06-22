Results of June 21 Virginia's 10th Congressional District Election

The Virginia's 10th Congressional District covers all or part of Clarke County, Fairfax County, Frederick County, Loudoun County, Warren County, Prince William County.

The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

Candidates and election results:

Democratic primary candidates

Jennifer Wexton ✅ (Incumbents)

Did not make the ballot: Shadi Ayyas

Republican primary candidates

