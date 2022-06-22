ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Results of June 21 Virginia's 10th Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBGL7_0gI8fzNk00

The Virginia's 10th Congressional District covers all or part of Clarke County, Fairfax County, Frederick County, Loudoun County, Warren County, Prince William County.

The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

Candidates and election results:

Democratic primary candidates

Republican primary candidates

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

#Clarke County #Fairfax County #Frederick County #Loudoun County #Warren County #Prince William County

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Stage is set for dramatic House races in Virginia this fall

By Kyle Kondik  Matchups are set for a pair of high-profile House races in our home state. State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) will face Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-2) in a Hampton Roads-based seat, while Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega (R) won a competitive primary for the right to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D, […] The post Stage is set for dramatic House races in Virginia this fall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, VA
Government
Prince William County, VA
Government
Warren County, VA
Government
Warren County, VA
Elections
Loudoun County, VA
Elections
Prince William County, VA
Elections
County
Clarke County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
County
Prince William County, VA
County
Warren County, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax unlikely to follow Arlington on new name of Route 29

It’s possible Fairfax County will not be following Arlington’s lead in renaming its stretch of U.S. 29 as “Langston Boulevard.”. Fairfax County supervisors wish to rename Lee and Lee-Jackson Memorial highways because of their associations with Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, but a county survey – with an admittedly small sample size – found the public would prefer they just go with the roads’ numbers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Donald Trump-endorsed Maryland governor hopeful Dan Cox to hold car rally at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Concerned Americans Seeking Truth will host a car rally for Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM. "Bring your cars, vans, SUVs, trucks and parade with us to support Dan Cox for governor of the great state of Maryland," the event announcement reads. Cox, a Maryland state delegate from Frederick County, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. He faces Gov. Larry Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz, attorney and former state delegate Robin Ficker, and attorney Joe Werner in the July 19 GOP primary.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Jennifer Wexton
WDBJ7.com

Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke. Chuah, came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington. She says this is not the first...
ROANOKE, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County executive bars employee travel to states banning abortions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County employees have been directed to not travel to states that ban abortion. Following the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health on Friday, County Executive Marc Elrich issued the business-related travel ban saying states like Alabama, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, and over a dozen others put the health and safety of Montgomery County employees at risk.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional District#Election Local#Elections In Virginia#Democratic#Republican
CBS Baltimore

Supreme Court Decision On New York Gun Law Will Impact Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Supreme Court has ruled 6–3 to strike down a gun law in New York—and the impact of that decision will trickle down to Maryland. In doing so, it gave Americans the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense purposes. This controversial ruling by the conservative majority court could have a major impact on Maryland and several other states that have a similar law to New York’s law, which requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home. WJZ spoke to folks on both sides of this debate along with...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
royalexaminer.com

Suspect arrested in Frederick County murder

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Tuesday, June 21 murder of a Kernstown man. A media release from the office of Sheriff Lenny Millholland today stated that deputies were making a welfare check at the Fay Street home of Rufus Holland Tuesday morning when they discovered a blood-like substance on the front door.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

What does Roe V. Wade being overturned mean for West Virginia?

Back in December, Stacker asked the same question, what would happen without Roe v. Wade in West Virginia, and said that West Virginia is at “high risk” of seeing abortion limiting policies. Although there are only two working abortion facilities in West Virginia, Stacker estimated that abortions in the state would decline by 15.5% if Roe […]
POLITICS
WTOP

Defense employees paid to try commuting options in Virginia

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Department of Defense employees who commute from Prince William County have been watching gas prices rise, while traffic gets heavier, but new commuting options are available that include financial incentives to modify departure times or take alternative transportation, said Peggy Tadej, director of community and military partnerships for the Northern Virginia Regional Commission.
VIRGINIA STATE
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

404
Followers
166
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy