Results of June 21 Virginia's 5th Congressional District Election

The Virginia's 5th Congressional District covers all or part of Fauquier County, Appomattox County, Brunswick County, Nelson County, Halifax County, Pittsylvania County, Henry County, Albemarle County, Prince Edward County, Cumberland County, Campbell County, Bedford County, Rappahannock County, Greene County, Charlotte County, Warren County, Franklin County, Fluvanna County, Lunenburg County, Mecklenburg County, Madison County, Buckingham County.

The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

Candidates and election results:

Democratic primary candidates

