Results of June 21 Georgia's 10th Congressional District Election

The Georgia's 10th Congressional District covers all or part of Jefferson County, Taliaferro County, Putnam County, Henry County, Barrow County, Morgan County, Johnson County, Columbia County, Walton County, Hancock County, McDuffie County, Wilkes County, Greene County, Oconee County, Warren County, Clarke County, Baldwin County, Butts County, Washington County, Newton County, Gwinnett County, Lincoln County, Jasper County, Glascock County, Oglethorpe County.

The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Georgia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

Candidates and election results:

Democratic primary candidates

Republican primary candidates

