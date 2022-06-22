ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Results of June 21 Virginia's 1st Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBGL7_0gI8frJw00

The Virginia's 1st Congressional District covers all or part of Fauquier County, Northumberland County, Caroline County, Prince William County, Gloucester County, James City County, Essex County, King William County, New Kent County, Middlesex County, Hanover County, Mathews County, King George County, Richmond County, Lancaster County, King and Queen County, Westmoreland County, Spotsylvania County, Stafford County.

The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

Candidates and election results:

Democratic primary candidates

Republican primary candidates

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

#Fauquier County #Northumberland County #Caroline County #Prince William County #Gloucester County #James City County #Essex County #King William County #New Kent County #Middlesex County #Hanover County #Mathews County #King George County #Richmond County #Lancaster County #King and Queen County #Westmoreland County #Spotsylvania County #Stafford County

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

West Virginia residents enraged after Supreme Court decision

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — “After 50 years of a wrongheaded decision of being on the books and a court regulating acting like the legislature, I think they got it right, ” West Virginia General Attorney Patrick Morrisey said. These are the words of West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey after the supreme court […]
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
County
Fauquier County, VA
Fauquier County, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke. Chuah, came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington. She says this is not the first...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

What the Supreme Court ruling means for Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Supreme Court’s ruling does return the decisions over abortion rights to the states and experts explain what this means for Virginia. In Virginia, currently, Abortion is legal in the first two trimesters of pregnancy. Radford University Assistant Professor of Political Science Allyson Wankle says the Supreme Court’s decision does not have an immediate effect on the law.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanding to more Virginia localities

With no natural enemies in the U.S., spotted lanternflies, Lycorma delicatula, can cause extensive damage to vines, crops and trees. Virginia’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine currently includes the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Warren and Frederick. In early July, the quarantine zone will be expanded to the cities of Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Staunton and Waynesboro, and Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Page, Prince William, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Wythe counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional District#Election State#Elections In Virginia#Democratic#Republican
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: A change in the COVID-19 level, the State Board of Health, and drone photos (of graves)

Good morning, RVA! It's 62 °F, and today looks a lot less like yesterday's constant drizzle and a lot more like a typical sunny summer day. Expect highs in the mid 80s, with temperatures rising a bit over the next couple of days. While last weekend was absolute perfection, this weekend's no slouch, either! Get some rest, stay hydrated, and enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
CBS Baltimore

Supreme Court Decision On New York Gun Law Will Impact Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Supreme Court has ruled 6–3 to strike down a gun law in New York—and the impact of that decision will trickle down to Maryland. In doing so, it gave Americans the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense purposes. This controversial ruling by the conservative majority court could have a major impact on Maryland and several other states that have a similar law to New York’s law, which requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home. WJZ spoke to folks on both sides of this debate along with...
MARYLAND STATE
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

404
Followers
166
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy