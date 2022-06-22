Results of June 21 Virginia's 6th Congressional District Election

The Virginia's 6th Congressional District covers all or part of Bedford County, Clarke County, Rappahannock County, Rockbridge County, Rockingham County, Highland County, Amherst County, Page County, Augusta County, Botetourt County, Shenandoah County, Roanoke County, Bath County, Warren County.

The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

Candidates and election results:

Republican primary candidates

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

#Bedford County #Clarke County #Rappahannock County #Rockbridge County #Rockingham County #Highland County #Amherst County #Page County #Augusta County #Botetourt County #Shenandoah County #Roanoke County #Bath County #Warren County