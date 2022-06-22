ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Results of June 21 Alabama's 5th Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBGL7_0gI8fhju00

The Alabama's 5th Congressional District covers all or part of Jackson County, Lauderdale County, Madison County, Morgan County, Limestone County.

The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Alabama are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

Candidates and election results:

Republican primary candidates

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

#Jackson County #Lauderdale County #Madison County #Morgan County #Limestone County

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Ala. GOP committee declares tie in state Senate race; to be decided ‘by lot’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee has released its final decision on the Senate District 29 primary election race. Following deliberations at a Saturday hearing, the committee declared the race between Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley a tie. Hovey last month unofficially...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama runoff winners could bring ‘generational shift’

Katie Britt is 40 years old and if elected to the U.S. Senate in November, she will be one of the youngest members serving in the nation’s upper chamber. Republican State Rep. Wes Allen of Troy is 46 years old and is poised to become the next secretary of state if elected this fall. Rep. Andrew Sorrell of Muscle Shoals is 36 years old and could be the youngest Alabamian to serve in a statewide capacity since Troy King was first elected as attorney general in 2004.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

First North Alabama Projects Funded by Tyson Settlement Announced

Recreational boaters, paddlers and fishermen will have better access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River, thanks to three enhancement projects in Walker and Cullman counties announced Saturday. State and local leaders visited sites Saturday – in Colony and Garden City in Cullman County and the...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Madison County, AL
Government
Madison County, AL
Elections
County
Jackson County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Government
County
Limestone County, AL
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Limestone County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Jackson County, AL
Government
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Dothan residents and Houston Co. leaders react to the overturn of Roe v. Wade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wanted to get a 2019 law banning most abortions on the books on Friday. Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, there had been an injunction against it, but after Friday’s ruling, he filed an emergency motion to dissolve the injunction. On Friday, WDHN learned that his motion has been granted, and effective immediately, most abortions are illegal in Alabama.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Congressional District#Elections In Alabama#Republican
Alabama Now

Alabama judge who called Governor Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw’ and cussed in court booted from bench by state agency

An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
wbrc.com

Yellowhammer Fund to continue work in the midst of Alabama abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elective abortions are now illegal in Alabama, meaning women would have to travel out of state for the procedure. The Yellowhammer Fund helps women fund and access abortions in the southeast. Jenice Fountain, the fund’s Family Justice Organizer, says the June 24 ruling that overturned Roe...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

The Alabama Vote 2022: Latest on the runoff elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama’s 2022 primary runoff elections. All times are local (CT). 10:33 p.m. The Associated Press has declared a winner in the Democratic gubernatorial race. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers will take on incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in November’s general election. Flowers becomes the first African-American to ever win a […]
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces over $2 million in Rebuild Alabama funds for infrastructure projects

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that more than $2 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. Signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, the Rebuild Alabama Act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
ALABAMA STATE
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

404
Followers
166
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy