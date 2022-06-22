Results of June 21 Virginia's 9th Congressional District Election

The Virginia's 9th Congressional District covers all or part of Giles County, Smyth County, Craig County, Grayson County, Wise County, Roanoke County, Russell County, Patrick County, Buchanan County, Henry County, Pulaski County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Lee County, Wythe County, Carroll County, Alleghany County, Floyd County, Scott County, Tazewell County, Washington County, Montgomery County.

The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.

Candidates and election results:

Republican primary candidates

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

#Giles County #Smyth County #Craig County #Grayson County #Wise County #Roanoke County #Russell County #Patrick County #Buchanan County #Henry County #Pulaski County #Bland County #Dickenson County #Lee County #Wythe County #Carroll County #Alleghany County #Floyd County #Scott County #Tazewell County #Washington County #Montgomery County