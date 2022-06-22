Results of June 21 Virginia's 2nd Congressional District Election
The Virginia's 2nd Congressional District covers all or part of York County, James City County, Accomack County, Northampton County.
The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
Candidates and election results:
Democratic primary candidates
- Elaine Luria ✅ (Incumbents)
Did not make the ballot:
Republican primary candidates
