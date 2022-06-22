At least 155 dead after magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan

World News

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan and killed at least 155 people.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the detail and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter in Paktika, some 100 miles south of the capital Kabul.

“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”

Neighbouring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department put the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1, with tremors felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake’s tremors were felt over 310 miles by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

