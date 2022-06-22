ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

At least 155 dead after magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2npy_0gI8eYmS00
World News

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan and killed at least 155 people.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the detail and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter in Paktika, some 100 miles south of the capital Kabul.

“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”

Neighbouring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department put the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1, with tremors felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake’s tremors were felt over 310 miles by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan

June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and the epicenter was located about 25 miles southwest of Hualien City at a depth of 5 miles.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Taliban#Bakhtar#Meteorological Department#Pakistani#European
US News and World Report

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Bonin Islands - EMSC

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck the Bonin Islands, Japan region on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), the EMSC said. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'No future for us,' say Afghan Sikhs after temple attack

A dozen Afghan Sikhs gathered Monday in a room behind the charred ruins of their temple in Kabul, hoping to be swiftly evacuated having finally given up on the country of their birth. In March 2020, at least 25 people were killed when gunmen stormed a different temple in Kabul.
MIDDLE EAST
The Weather Channel

Deadly Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan (PHOTOS)

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, killing at least 1,000 and injuring 1,500 more. Photos show crumbling homes and rubble in streets after the earthquake hit while locals slept, with the government advising that the death toll would likely rise. According to disaster management chief Maulawi Sharafuddin Muslim, entire villages have been destroyed.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
BBC

Half Russian separatist force dead or wounded - UK

Russian and Russian proxy forces in the Donetsk region of Ukraine have suffered heavy casualties, according to UK intelligence officials. They estimate the Donetsk militia alone has lost 55% of its original force. Russian forces are focused on conquering all of neighbouring Luhansk, aiming to encircle the city of Lysychansk,...
POLITICS
AFP

Two kidnapped Chibok girls freed in Nigeria after eight years

Nigerian troops have found two former schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram jihadists eight years ago, the military said Tuesday, freeing some of the last victims of the 2014 Chibok abduction. Dozens of Boko Haram militants stormed the Chibok girls' boarding school in 2014 and packed 276 pupils, aged 12-17, at the time into trucks in the jihadist group's first mass school abduction.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy