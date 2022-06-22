Read full article on original website
Historical Society kicks of 65th year with Murray State program
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will begin its 65th year of service to the people of the Jackson Purchase region on Jan. 28 with a program on the Centennial history of Murray State University presented by Dr. Robert L. (Bob) Jackson, president of Murray State. The meeting will be held in Room 208 of Faculty Hall on the Murray State Campus.
Duffy's dream of electrical career started early
Kyan Duffy is in her second year of study in the electricity program at Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center. With her successful grades in school and the experience she is gaining through the electricity program, Duffy plans on becoming an electrical engineer. The Mayfield High School senior is this week’s...
Graves school board discusses water pipe damage
The Graves County Board of Education began its working session with the action items, beginning with the approval of minutes of December 15, 2022, and January 3, 2023. Superintendent Matthew Madding recommended the approval, and the motion was carried unanimously.
Gerald Lynn McClain
Gerald Lynn McClain, 79, of Mayfield passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his family. Born June 20, 1943, on Father’s Day to Mabel Roberts McClain and Homer D. McClain. Gerald was a member of First United Methodist Church of Mayfield, where he served in various...
Martha Pickard McClain
Martha Pickard McClain, 94, of Mayfield, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at The Farm at Plumley Healthcare in Paris, Tennessee. She was a member of First Christian Church and a retired employee of Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Graves Public Library opens Science Play2Go exhibit
Kentucky Science Center brought its traveling miniature version of Science Play2Go to the Graves County Public Library through Science in Play2Go. Deana Gschwind, Graves County Public Library director, said this exhibit was an opportunity for libraries to bring STEM education and early childhood education together as a way to get kids school ready.
