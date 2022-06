The Princeton City Council accepted multiple bids at a special meeting on June 23rd for the city’s ball field project. City Clerk Cory Willett reports Mallinson Quarry’s bid for rock was accepted upon Department of Natural Resources approval and verification of business license and proper insurance. The bid was for $10.50 for a one-inch base per ton and $12.50 for a 1-1/4-inch rock per ton. Mallinson’s bid was the lowest of the two. The other bid came from Norris Quarries.

PRINCETON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO