ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawling, NY

Obituary, Joan Cordani

theharlemvalleynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Cordani, age 90, passed away in her home in Pawling, NY, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was born Sept. 23,1931 to Dorothy and Louis Krummel in Brooklyn, NY. Predeceased by her loving...

www.theharlemvalleynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Nancy Cresci

Nancy Cresci, 91, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Sharon Hospital, in Sharon, CT. Mrs. Cresci owned and operated Creston Ranch, in Dover Plains. She was also the office manager for her son, Dr. Kevin Cresci, DDS, for many years. Born on May 22, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Garcia) Gonzales. On December 28, 1948 in New York City, she married Edmond Cresci, who predeceased her on November 2, 2011. Mrs. Cresci was a member of the Dover Senior Citizens and a longtime parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church, in Dover Plains. Mrs. Cresci is survived by her son, Dr. Kevin Cresci and his fiancée, Nathalie Stephens, of Dover Plains and a daughter, Lisa Urban and her husband, Richard Urban, of Montrose, NY. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kim Ann Urban, and Candace Lee Cresci and Gregory Edmond Cresci. There are three great-grandchildren, Lumin Ann Cresci, Hunter Logan and Hayden Maxwell Boritzer. Nancy was a beloved member of her community, and a professional performer in her youth. She shared a love of the arts, whether it was painting, Line Dancing or Zumba at the Senior Center. Nancy was known for her bright smile and ability to light up a room with her personality. She had an innate ability to express kindness and joy to all those around her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill Street, Dover Plains, NY. Burial will follow at South Dover Rural Cemetery in Wingdale. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
DOVER PLAINS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Wilson R. Shook

Wilson R. Shook, 6/04/1938-6/19/2022 of Stanfordville, NY, died from Covid-19 in New Smyrna, FL. Proud farmer, skilled hunter, keen fisherman, talented golfer, loving father. Wilson was the Town Planner of Poughkeepsie, NY for many years, a position in which he garnered great respect. Known for his sharp wit and generosity, he was a happy man until the last day of his life. We will always love you Dad. Celebration of Life in Poughkeepsie area, Details at a later date-
STANFORDVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy