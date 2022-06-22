Obituary, Joan Cordani

Nancy Cresci, 91, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Sharon Hospital, in Sharon, CT. Mrs. Cresci owned and operated Creston Ranch, in Dover Plains. She was also the office manager for her son, Dr. Kevin Cresci, DDS, for many years. Born on May 22, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Garcia) Gonzales. On December 28, 1948 in New York City, she married Edmond Cresci, who predeceased her on November 2, 2011. Mrs. Cresci was a member of the Dover Senior Citizens and a longtime parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church, in Dover Plains. Mrs. Cresci is survived by her son, Dr. Kevin Cresci and his fiancée, Nathalie Stephens, of Dover Plains and a daughter, Lisa Urban and her husband, Richard Urban, of Montrose, NY. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kim Ann Urban, and Candace Lee Cresci and Gregory Edmond Cresci. There are three great-grandchildren, Lumin Ann Cresci, Hunter Logan and Hayden Maxwell Boritzer. Nancy was a beloved member of her community, and a professional performer in her youth. She shared a love of the arts, whether it was painting, Line Dancing or Zumba at the Senior Center. Nancy was known for her bright smile and ability to light up a room with her personality. She had an innate ability to express kindness and joy to all those around her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill Street, Dover Plains, NY. Burial will follow at South Dover Rural Cemetery in Wingdale. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.

